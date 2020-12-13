Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in October by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





Oct. 13

➤ Baldino's Giant Jersey Subs, 1204 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 92

Observed pickles stored uncovered in reach-in of prep-top cooler. Observed plates not inverted to protect food contact surfaces. Observed water build-up in bottom of reach-in cooler. Observed debris build-up in bottom of reach-in freezers and walk-in cooler. Observed debris throughout. Inspector: Kristen Smith.

➤ Bites on Brampton, LLC, 1212 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 95

Observed food stored uncovered in freezer. Cover all foods when not in use. Observed debris build-up on reach-in cooler's door handles. Inspector: Smith.

➤ El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, 103 Parker Avenue, Brooklet

▲ Score: 99

Observed cutting boards not smooth and easily cleanable. Inspector: LaRon Randall.





Oct. 14

➤ Georgia Southern Catering Services, P.O. Box 8138

▲ Score: 97

Out-of-date milk. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Paul's Catering & Bartending Services, 48 Hill Street

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Randall.

➤ Sushi with Gusto, 97 Georgia Avenue

▲ Score: 86

Using time/temperature control for sushi rice. Observed sushi rice with a 9 a.m. time label not discarded at the correct time. Observed improper hazard analysis critical control point (HACCP) plan procedures in log book. PH levels not recorded at all. Temperatures were recorded instead of PH levels. Observed rice scoop handle stored in contact with rice, not handle-up. Observed single-service items stored without protective plastic sleeve. Inspector: Marlin Thomas.

➤ Top's China Express, 1100 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 83

Observed hand-washing sink without hot water. Observed uncovered food in walk-in cooler/freezer. Observed potentially-hazardous food items stored on counter without cold-holding. Potentially-hazardous food items must be held cold at 41 degrees F or below. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Waffle House #935, 609 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 91

Observed foods stored uncovered in reach-in coolers. Cover all foods when not in use. Observed chili stored uncovered when not in use. Observed debris in reach-in cooler. Observed damage to wall in dry storage. Observed debris throughout. Clean floors, walls, ceilings. Observed personal items -- drinks, cellphone -- in kitchen. All employee items must be in designated area. Observed dead pests. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Yolo Foods, dba Wild Wing Cafe, 52 Aspen Heights Drive

▲ Score: 92

Observed food in reach-in freezer stored uncovered. Cover all foods when storing them and not in use. Observed food debris build-up in microwaves. Clean all food contact surfaces. Observed debris build-up on drink nozzles. Observed sliced onions with discard day date of 10/11. Follow proper date-marking and throw away food after 7-day discard date. Food discarded. Observed sauce past 7-day discard date of 10/2. Follow proper date-marking and throw away food after 7-day discard date. Food discarded. Inspector: Smith.





Oct. 22

➤ Captain D's, 304 South Main Street

▲ Score: 95

Observed debris in microwaves. Clean all food-contact surfaces. Observed debris build-up on equipment. Inspector: Smith.





Oct. 26

➤ D's Friendly Diner, 503 Northside Drive East Suite A

▲ Score: 81

Observed food service worker don gloves without washing hands when changing tasks. Wash hands when putting on gloves to change tasks. Observed organic matter build-up on soda nozzles. Clean food contact surface. Observed pork chops thawing in holding water. Use approved thawing methods. Observed debris in bottom of coolers. Observed debris in microwave. Observed debris on floors, walls, ceilings and equipment. Observed grease build-up on ventilation hood filters. Inspector: Laura Moore.

➤ Great Wall Restaurant, 620 Fair Road Suite A

▲ Score: 91

Observed rice temping at 135 degrees F. Cooking temperatures explained. Food must be hot-holding at 135 degrees F or above. Corrected on-site; food discarded. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Longhorn of Statesboro, 719 Northside Drive

▲ Score: 91

Observed foods stored uncovered when not in use in reach-in coolers (butter) and reach-in freezers (ice cream). Cover all foods when not in use. Observed debris build-up on ice machine. Clean all food-contact surfaces; corrected on-site. Observed butter without proper date-marking. No date. Food discarded. All non-potentially hazardous foods must have proper date for disposition; corrected on-site. Observed debris build-up on floors. Observed debris build-up on vent hood. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Lucky Garden, 581 Northside Drive East Units 111/112

▲ Score: 93

Food items missing common name. Sanitizer rags not stored in sanitizing buckets in between uses. Observed bowl without handle being used as food scoop. Observed thank you bags being used as food storage. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Seasons of Japan, 715 Northside Drive East Suite 8

▲ Score: 91

Observed shrimp sauce in walk-in cooler with internal temperature of 57 degrees F. Date-marked 10/25/2020. Inspector: Moore.





Oct. 28

➤ 168 Chinese Kitchen, 456 South Main Street

▲ Score: 66

Observed hand-washing sink being used for other purposes than hand-washing. Observed black crust on can opener blade. Observed shrimp in walk-in cooler at 73 degrees F. Observed non-potentially hazardous foods missing proper date-markings. Observed food items in coolers and walk-in cooler without common food names. Manager will have items labeled as soon as possible. Observed wet sanitizing cloths not stored in buckets in between uses. Scoops stored in stagnant water. Observed doors not properly sealed when closed shut; flies in kitchen. Inspector: Randall.

Reinspection score: 95 (Oct. 29)

Observed clear bottle unlabeled with toxic substance's name. Observed build-up of food accumulations on counters. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Langston Chapel Lunchroom, Langston Chapel Road

▲ Score: 91

Observed queso in hot-holding below 135 degrees F -- at 122 degrees F, 126 degrees F, 114 degrees F, 110 degrees F. All non-potentially hazardous foods must be hot-held at 135 degrees F or higher. Inspector: Smith.





Oct. 29

➤ Subway #28656, 3039 Northside Drive

▲ Score: 96

Observed no paper towels at hand-washing sink. All hand-washing sinks must have drying aid. Inspector: Smith.





Oct. 30

➤ Subway #11391, 860 Buckhead Drive

▲ Score: 95

Observed build-up on soda drink nozzles. Observed handle of utensil used to scoop steak was in the product. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Wendy's, 500 Fair Road

▲ Score: 95

Observed bacon uncovered when not in use. Cover all foods when not in use. Observed personal drinks in kitchen. Employee personal drinks must be in designated area. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Zaxby's, 502 Fair Road

▲ Score: 88

Observed organic matter build-up on ice machine. All food contact surfaces must be clean. Do not continue to use until clean. Observed cole slaw in walk-in cooler without prep-date or discard date. All non-potentially hazardous foods must have date-marking if establishment is using this more than 24 hours. Food discarded. Observed milk with best-by date of 10/19. Food discarded. Clean floors, walls and ceilings. Inspector: Smith.





— compiled by Rheneta A. Washington Ward



