Rivian to install electric vehicle charging stations at state parks

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is stepping up to help roll out a network of electric vehicle chargers across the Peach State.



EV maker Rivian, working with the DNR and Georgia Power, will install charging stations at five state parks and one state historic site.

“Rivian is a valued partner in electric vehicle innovation and in growing the EV market here in the No.-1 state for business,” Gov. Brian Kemp said Thursday.

The governor joined Georgia Commissioner of Natural Resources Mark Williams and executives from Georgia Power and Rivian at Tallulah Gorge State Park to announce the initiative.

“We are excited to partner with Rivian and Georgia Power to help our visitors and Georgia travelers reduce emissions and protect our great state’s natural beauty for generations to come,” Williams said. “We have strategically placed these chargers at state parks that are accessible to smaller cities and towns.”

Besides Tallulah Gorge State Park in Northeast Georgia, EV charging stations will be installed at Fort Yargo State Park near Winder, Cloudland Canyon in Northwest Georgia, High Falls State Park near Jackson, Skidaway Island near Savannah, and at Wormsloe Historic Site, also in the Savannah area.

While the chargers are Rivian models, they will come equipped with a plug making them compatible with all types of electric vehicles.

The Level 2 chargers can add up to 25 miles of driving range for each hour they’re plugged in, making them ideal for EV drivers visiting the parks for extended periods of time, either a few hours of hiking or an overnight stay.

Rivian will install the chargers and maintain them for five years at no cost to the state or taxpayers.

“This partnership represents two things of great significance to Rivian: our commitment to zero-emission outdoor adventure and our deepening partnership with Georgia,” said Michael Callahan, Rivian’s chief legal officer. “Rivian will bring jobs, technology and investment to Georgia – as well as some fun.”

Rivian is currently building a $5 billion manufacturing plant east of Atlanta that will create 7,500 jobs.



