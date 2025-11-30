Rev. John Bressler - Yes, God's story must be told

This is a sort of allegory using Jeremiah as my subject, but knowing you folks, I'm certain you'll have no trouble figuring out the plot.

'Before you were born, I had a plan for you. I have work that only you are capable of completing.'

'Who's speaking and who are You talking to?'

'Look around you. Is there anyone else in the room?'

I know that I have been pretty stressed lately, overworked, underpaid and expecting to be replaced by AI any day now, but hearing voices is a bit too much.

However, most everybody I know around here is a bit on the edge, and they take care of the pressure by sipping from their pocket flask, snorting a tad of mushroom dust or just staying at home convinced that they have caught a case of the latest plague going around. My good friend — who has been seeing his therapist lately — told me that the best way of handling my mystery voice is to just go with the flow.

Huh! Makes sense to me. Here goes.

'I want you to do something for Me. Take a new pair — or at least reasonably clean skivvies — and bury them out back. After a couple months, dig them up and tell Me what you've found.'

I dug them up and found them to be pretty crusty, but with a few rounds in the wash, they'd be just fine. So, I said, 'I've worn worse.'

'Have you ever been struck with a bolt of lightning?'

Long pause.

'What I am trying to teach you is that you and your fellow citizens are no better than a pile of useless rags. You are good for nothing! Your job is to convince those in high places that they are corrupt, cruel, obsessed with uncontrolled and mindless power and without honor. Your fellow citizens are going hungry, jobless, homeless and are at the mercy of liars, conspiracy theorists and mobs!'

So here I am. I'm One of the crowd and yet made responsible — without any authority or invitation — to walk into the 'forum' and state the case of My mysterious voice. Here's the rub.

These powerful men and women are to listen to what I have been told to say, knowing that they must make the effort to listen and change, and make the wrong into right. The first great problem is that those in authority have appointed men and women who are to help the leadership speak to the powerful, correct any misunderstandings, give sound advice and even have the courage to tell their bosses the truth and nothing but the truth.

Period!

'I now believe I know who speaks to me. I will mention Him. I will speak His name.

There is a burning fire within my bones and I must share it with the world. I truly believe that before we were born, God knew us. We are the prophets to the people. We are to tell the world that God has given us hope, promise and everlasting life to those who believe and follow His direction.'

We are the Jeremiah of today!

God's story must be told. We cannot keep it in. We are the ones!

Thanks, God!