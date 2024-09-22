Rev. John Bressler - What's in a name? A whole lot of history, stories

When I was a pastor, I really enjoyed the Wednesday night Bible Study and Supper! We had some of the best food and best study imaginable and I had the privilege of choosing the topic. Let me share one.

"What's your name? Do you have a nickname? Do you like it?"

What I was going for was to get some input about a family, where they came from and any information into their past. I began the study by referring to Jesus and His immediate family: He had brothers and sisters, along with some cousins, aunt, uncle, and that's about all we know. He doesn't seem to be known as Jesus Bar Joseph, which was the common way to be introduced. All children were recognized, not by their first name, but by the family name. "Oh! So, you are son or daughter of the shoemaker, weaver, carpenter? How wonderful!"

If you had a good family reputation, you would be welcome. A bad reputation, you get nothing.

In our today's society, we stand on our own two feet, our own achievements, our own merits. "You might be able to claim you are a long lost relative of Shakespeare, Isaac Newton, Anne Boleyn, you name some, but who are you today?"

Back to our study group. "Well, I was named after a movie star. My name came from a town where my folks lived. I may be a lady, but you know me as Walter, and I'll tell you why.

"I have five sisters and my Dad said that he could care less what the next child might be, but it'll be named after him."

Some of you readers know who I was talking about.

As I wrote, in ancient times, people were not thought of as individuals but as an integral part of a family.

A person was always representing the family when he spoke, when he acted and he would never speak or act in a way that would not have been in keeping with the actions or words of the family. If anyone has ever wondered why the Bible speaks so harshly of and condemns any child who might dishonor a parent, it is because tradition demanded certain behavior and would not in any way accept a child who embarrassed a parent. I read recently that a young woman was executed by a family member because she had defiled the family honor by eloping with someone not acceptable or approved by the family.

What's in a name? There is a story that tells of Benjamin Franklin running into an individual on the street.

The man talked about all the great things he had done in the past that he figured would impress Franklin. After a while, Franklin is reported to have said, "Stop talking. Who you are speaks so loudly that I can't hear what you are saying!"

Our name is really all we have when it comes to letting others know who we just might happen to be. We would like to believe that when our name is mentioned, others will smile and think kindly of us because they know us as a friend who is gentle, supportive, honest, helpful and dependable.

When I hear the name Julie, John, George and Jennifer or any of the other names of those in our family, I swell with pride and I smile great big. I know them and I know what they mean to me and to this world, and I thank God each and every day for every one of them.

What's your name? What does it mean? I am most proud to know you!

Thanks, God!



