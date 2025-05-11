Rev. John Bressler - Asking the Lord to be patient with us

Let's begin with Psalm 139. The first 18 verses are extraordinary and will touch our hearts with such meaning that we want to read them over and over again. "Lord, You know me. You know when I sit down and when I rise up. Where could I run and hide from You? If I were in heaven, You are there. If I would find myself in hell, You would be there."

While we absorb this, we must also confess that there are moments when we feel God seems to have forgotten us. There are times when we cannot emotionally or physically deal with too many tragedies and problems that come in great bunches.

We somehow get through those miserable life-crunching moments and turn once again to the Psalmist. "Almighty God, You really know me! You're with me at work or play, when I sleep and toss and turn with nightmares, and especially when I am miserable, depressed and want to be left alone."

This Psalm was not written by an uninvolved poet who might have been writing for the masses, much like some of the liturgy I read now and then. This was written by an individual who had lived, was living and had survived a terrible time in life.

He makes no apologies for his outbursts, his doubts or his failings. If anything, his honesty is for all those who hear or read his words.

"Is there any place where I could run and hide from You? Is there any circumstance that might keep You from me? Might I be so miserable, unworthy, worthless, useless or undeserving that You would ignore me for a time being to teach me a lesson?"

The answer is a great big resounding all powerful, "No!"

What is left for the psalmist? What words of wisdom does he add?

In my own limited way, here is my answer. Be patient with me. "Lord, since You have created me, kept me, marveled at me and still love me, I ask a great favor. Keep searching me and continue knowing what is in my heart and in my mind. If there is anything in my very soul that is hurtful, remove it and please keep leading me on the path You have destined for me."

Lord, we believe we have some many years to live and our lives cannot be numbered by birthdays and years. We try to not be overly interested in what tomorrow can or might bring, but we are sure interested in what You want us to be today. We'll try our best to smile, give a pat on the back, listen to those who want to share, be patient and not interrupt ... and be nice and kind.

Thanks, God!



