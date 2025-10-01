By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Return to the Middle Ages at the Statesboro Renaissance Faire
Renaissance Festival 7.jpg
Adriana Parham, left, a Georgia Southern student from Hinesville, pets a horse with her mother, Rhonda Parham, Saturday at the Statesboro Renaissance Faire. (JASON MARTIN/special)

Characters with monikers like “Stitches,” “Hatter” and “Necro” brought a bit of the Middle Ages to town this past weekend with the Statesboro Renaissance Faire. Large crowds attended both days of the festival held at the Bulloch County Agriculture Complex across from Langston Chapell Middle and Elementary schools. There were plenty of themed vendors, live performances that featured fire-breathing, axe throwing and even a Viking Battle School.

Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter