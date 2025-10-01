Return to the Middle Ages at the Statesboro Renaissance Faire

Characters with monikers like “Stitches,” “Hatter” and “Necro” brought a bit of the Middle Ages to town this past weekend with the Statesboro Renaissance Faire. Large crowds attended both days of the festival held at the Bulloch County Agriculture Complex across from Langston Chapell Middle and Elementary schools. There were plenty of themed vendors, live performances that featured fire-breathing, axe throwing and even a Viking Battle School.