Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in August by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





Sept. 11

➤ The Daily Grind, 124 Savannah Avenue Suite 1E ▲ Score: 90

Observed multiple potentially non-hazardous foods in reach-in cooler with internal temperature not reaching 41 degrees F or below. Discard foods. Recommended to manager to place less foods in reach-in coolers. Observed damaged shelf in reach-in cooler. Observed debris in reach-in coolers. Inspector: Laura Robinson.

➤ Your Pie, 701 Piedmont Loop

▲ Score: 90

Observed foods on prep line stored uncovered. Cover all foods not in use. Observed debris on can opener blade. Wash, rinse, sanitize all food contact surfaces regularly to prevent accumulations. Observed scoop handle stored in contact with cheese shred in container on prep line. Corrected on-site; food discarded and replenished. Observed wiping cloths stored on bottom of reach-in cooler to soak up water from cooler. Observed incorrect inspection report posted for public view; dated March 2022. Post most recent inspection report for public view. Observed debris on exterior equipment. Observed excessive debris on interior equipment. Observed food debris on floors, walls, ceilings. Inspector: Robinson.





Sept. 12

➤ El Maguey II Mexican Restaurant, 1100 Brampton Avenue Suite E

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Quentin Smith.





Sept. 13

➤ A-Town Wings, 450 South Main Street

▲ Score: 86

Observed raw chicken wings stored on countertop with internal temperature of 50 degrees F. Discard chicken. Spoke with manager regarding proper cold-holding at 41 degrees F or below. Observed raw chicken in prep cooler with internal temperature of 43 degrees F. Spoke with manager about closing cooler prep top lids while not in use to prevent temperature fluctuations. Observed utensil stored with handle in food. Observed debris on floors, walls, ceilings. Observed excessive flies in kitchen. Observed screen door propped open in kitchen. Screen door must remain closed to prevent pest intrusions. Inspector: Robinson.

➤ D.P. Dough, 1550 Chandler Road Suite A ▲ Score: 81

Observed blocked hand sink in back food prep area. Hand sinks must be directly accessible at all times and only used for hand-washing. Corrected on-site; item removed from hand sink. Both hand sinks are missing paper towels. Corrected on-site; paper towels replaced. Food contact surfaces such as countertops and cutting boards must be cleaned. Observed potentially-hazardous foods with no date-marking. Time/temperature control for safety food prepared and held in a food establishment for more than 24 hours shall be clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed on the premises, sold or discarded when held at a temperature of 41 degrees F (5 degrees C) or below for a maximum of seven days. The day of preparation shall be counted as Day 1. Correct by 09/14. Observed chemical bottle stored on food contact surface. Corrected on-site; chemical bottle moved to designated area. Observed food debris in reach-in cooler. Outside of coolers and glass sneeze guard need to be cleaned. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Panda Express, Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 96

Observed organic buildup inside soda nozzles. Wash/rinse/sanitize with frequency that prevents build-up. Correct by 09/19. Inspector: Aaron Jump.

➤ Sallie Zetterower Elementary School, 1724 Cawana Road

▲ Score: 98

Observed buildup of food debris at bottom of cabinet warmers and at bottom of food storage shelving. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by 09/16. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Tandoor & Tap, 40 East Main Street

▲ Score: 91

Observed debris on can opener blade. Observed organic matter on ice machine shield. Wash, rinse and sanitize food contact surfaces routinely. Observed single-use to-go cup used as food utensil. Observed food debris on exterior equipment. Observed food debris in bottom of reach-in coolers. Clean non-food contact surfaces routinely. Observed debris on floors, walls, ceilings. Inspector: Robinson.





Sept. 14

➤ Miso Hungry, 609 Brannen Street Suite 9

▲ Score: 90

Wet wiping cloths must be stored fully submerged in sanitizing solution or moved to dirty laundry. Observed single-use items not stored six inches above floor. Repair gasket on reach-in cooler. All light bulbs must have protective shielding to prevent shattering. Observed flies in the kitchen. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Panda Kitchen, 325 Northside Drive East Suite A29

▲ Score: 97

Observed improper thawing methods that did not maintain food temperatures at 41 degrees F and below. Corrected on-site; food item discarded. Inspector: Smith.





Sept. 15

➤ Birdies At The Mall, 325 Northside Drive East Suite A35

▲ Score: 100 (New)

Inspector: Marlin Thomas.





Sept. 19

➤ Captain D's Restaurant, 304 South Main Street ▲ Score: 92

Observed soiled towel in hand sink. Hand sinks are to be used only for hand-washing. Corrected on-site; towel moved to dirty laundry. Observed mop stored in mop water and wet mop on floor. After use, mops shall be placed in a position that allows them to air-dry without soiling walls, equipment or supplies. Observed damage to weatherstrip around back door. Observed flies in the kitchen. Inspector: Jump.





Sept. 20

➤ Loc's Chicken & Waffles, 480 Northside Drive

▲ Score: 95

Observed raw shrimp covered with ice to cool food items without proper protection. Ice may not be used as food after it has been used as a medium for cooling the exterior surfaces of food such as melons or fish, packaged foods such as canned beverages or cooling coils and tubes of equipment. Corrected on-site; food item discarded. Observed heavy debris on dishwasher. A ware-washing machine, the compartments of sinks, basins or other receptacles used for washing and rinsing equipment, utensils or raw foods, or laundering wiping cloths and drainboards or other equipment used to substitute for drainboards shall be cleaned before use throughout the day at a frequency necessary to prevent recontamination of equipment and utensils and to ensure that the equipment performs its intended function; and if used, at least every 24 hours. Correct by 09/25. Observed heavy debris on shelving and cooking equipment. Observed debris at bottom of reach-in freezer. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by 09/25. Observed debris on floors of facility. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean and by methods that prevent contamination of food products. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Panera Bread, 810 Buckhead Drive

▲ Score: 90

Observed organic black buildup on ice baffle of ice machines for drink fountains in lobby areas and drive-thru area. Increase cleaning frequency of ice machines to prevent contamination. Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch. Observed multiple expired dairy product containers in reach-in cooler. Corrected on-site; products discarded. Observed debris on floors. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean and by methods that prevent contamination of food products. Correct by 09/25. Observed employee items/food throughout facility. Designate area for employees to eat and drink and the use of tobacco shall be located so that food, equipment, linens and single-service and single-use articles are protected from contamination. Corrected on-site. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Southern Billiards & Burgers/Cowboys, 200 Lanier Drive

▲ Score: 80

Observed hand sink without soap. Corrected on-site; soap brought to sink. Hand sink is filthy and needs to be cleaned. Hand sinks may only be used for hand-washing. Correct by 09/29. Observed dried tomato and food debris on slicer. Must be cleaned and sanitized minimally every four hours. Corrected on-site; slicer parts brought to dish cleaning area. Observed filthy build-up in prep sinks. Food contact surfaces must be clean to the sight and touch and sanitized at least every four hours when used with potentially-hazardous foods. Correct by 09/29. Observed multiple potentially-hazardous foods held without proper 7-day discard dates. Time/temperature control for safety food prepared and held in a food establishment for more than 24 hours shall be clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed on the premises, sold or discarded when held at a temperature of 41 degrees F (5 degrees C) or below for a maximum of seven days. The day of preparation shall be counted as Day 1. Correct by 09/29. Observed ice scoop stored on top of dirty ice machine. Must be stored in a clean, protected location if the utensils, such as ice scoops, are used only with a food that is not time/temperature control for safety food. Gaskets on reach-in freezer need cleaned and/or replaced. All walk-in and reach-in coolers have food debris accumulations inside. Clean exterior of cooler doors, handles, cabinets, fryers, grills, etc. Clean floors and walls in grill area and dishwashing room. Clean wall/ceilings around HVAC vents. Observed mops stored on floor and in dirty, stagnant mop water. After use, mops shall be placed in a position that allows them to air-dry without soiling walls, equipment or supplies. Vent hood needs to be cleaned. Ventilation hood systems and devices shall be sufficient in number and capacity to prevent grease or condensation from collecting on walls and ceilings. Observed burned out and dim bulbs under vent hood. There should be at least 50-foot candles (540 lux) at a surface where a food service employee is working with food or working with utensils or equipment such as knives, slicers, grinders or saws where employee safety is a factor. Inspector: Jump.

➤ D's Friendly Diner, 503 Northside Drive East Suite A

▲ Score: 88

Observed multiple non-potentially-hazardous foods stored in open prep top cooler with internal temperatures greater than 41 degrees F. Keep prep top lids closed in between use to prevent temperature fluctuations. Observed damaged seals on front reach-in cooler. Observed debris on shelving. Observed debris in microwave. Observed grease and debris on floors and walls throughout. Observed multiple damaged ceiling tiles. Observed grease buildup on vent hood filters. Inspector: Robinson.