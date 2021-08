Restaurant Inspections

Compiled from reports from the Bulloch County Health Department

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in August by the Bulloch County Health Department.

The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public.

The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report.

All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted.

To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia. gov/environmentalhealth-inspections and select Bulloch County.

Aug. 2

➤ Larry's Giant Subs, 701 Piedmont Loop

▲ Score: 96

Observed food debris on can opener blade. Clean and sanitize can opener blade. Inspector: Marlin Thomas.

Aug. 3

➤ It's Thyme, 248 IG Lanier Road, Pembroke

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: LaRon Randall.

➤ Jimmy John Subs, 100 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 92

Observed no paper towels at hand sink. Observed food items stored on the floor. Observed food debris on the bottoms of reach-in coolers. Inspector: Thomas.

Aug. 4

➤ Hardee's, 612 East Northside Drive

▲ Score: 91

Observed pink organic matter in ice machine. Observed shelves. Counter tops and reach-in cooler bottom accumulating debris.Observed flies in kitchen area.Inspector: Randall.

Aug. 5

➤ Bulloch Academy, 873 Westside Road

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Randall.

➤ Elliano's Coffee Company, 598 Brannen Street

▲ Score: 95

Observed ice scoop stored on top of ice machine. Ice scoop must be stored in clean container. Observed food debris on shelves in reach-in cooler.Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Panera Bread, 810 Buckhead Drive

▲ Score: 93

Observed food debris build-up in microwave. Observed organic matter in ice machine.Observed scoop handle down into food.Inspector: Randall.

Aug. 6

➤ Hunter Cattle Company, 934 Driggers Road, Brooklet

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Randall.

➤ Loc's Chicken & Waffles, 480 Northside Drive

▲ Score: 92

Observed organic matter in ice machine. Observed wet wiping cloth stored on prep area. Observed food debris accumulated in reach-in cooler/reach-in freezer. Inspector: Randall.

Aug. 8

➤ Pizza Hut #316228, 860 Buckhead Drive

▲ Score: 94

Observed no paper towels at hand sink. Scoop handle in contact with food. Observed debris on floors, counters, walk-in freezer. Inspector: Randall.

Aug. 9

➤ Chow Time, 408 Northside Drive Suite 8

▲ Score: 80

Observed foods in reach-in coolers stored uncovered. Observed debris on can opener blade. Clean food contact surface. Observed sanitizer sink without proper sanitizer concentration. Observed foods on steam table with internal temperature not meeting 135 degrees F or above. Corrected on-site: foods reheated to 165 degrees F and placed on hot-hold. Observed single- use grocery bags used for food storage. Observed debris throughout kitchen.Clean floors, walls, ceilings and equipment. Observed damage to seals on doors in kitchen. Repair or replace seals. Observed roaches on traps under hot-hold units. Manager was able to provide recent pest control documentation. No live pests observed. Observed excessive flies in kitchen. Inspector: Laura Moore.

➤ Kentucky Fried Chicken at Buckhead, 898 Buckhead Drive

▲ Score: 97

Observed food debris in bottom of reach-in cooler/freezer. Observed food debris, dirt and flour on floors in walk-in cooler. Observed food debris, dirt and grease on floors behind/under fr yers. Inspector: Thomas.

Aug. 10

➤ Domino's, 1550 Chandler Road Unit F

▲ Score: 91

Observed food in prep top cooler uncovered while not in use. Hand sink missing hand-washing sign.Wall outlet missing cover. Mop stored in stagnant water. Flies in kitchen. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Nikko’s, 701 Piedmont Loop

▲ Score: 89

Observed organic matter in ice machine. Observed dish washer not at proper ppm. Observed noodles exposed to splashing. Observed grease and dust build-up on ventilation hood. Clean vent hood. Flies in kitchen. Inspector: Randall.

Aug. 11

➤ Chattanooga Subway #28656, 3039 West Northside Drive

▲ Score: 95

Observed organic matter on ice machine chute on drink dispenser.Clean food contact surface. Observed debris on sandwich bar equipment. Observed crumbs in bottom on sandwich bread warmer.Observed tomato on floor in walk-in cooler. Observed debris in microwave. Inspector: Moore.

➤ Fazoli's, 244 Henry Boulevard

▲ Score: 91

Observed food debris covering interior of microwave. Observed organic matter in ice machine. Observed dish washer not sanitizing at proper ppm. Observed foods in reach-in prep cooler past discard date. Discard foods. Observed food debris accumulated on food/non-food contact sur faces. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Ralph's Diner, 3059 Northside Drive West

▲ Score: 98

Observed debris on exterior of equipment. Clean and sanitize equipment routinely. Observed debris on walls and under/around equipment in kitchen. Clean floors and walls routinely. Inspector: Moore.

Aug. 12

➤ Emmy's Bubble Tea Lounge, 1100 Brampton Avenue Unit H

▲ Score: 99

Observed milk spilled in bottom of reach-in cooler. Clean non-food contact surface. Inspector: Moore.

➤ Pizza Hut, 129 South Main Street

▲ Score: 95

Observed damage to exterior walk-in cooler door. Observed damage to seal on reach-in cooler caused by leaking water. Repair or replace cooler leak and seal. Observed debris build-up on exterior of coolers and equipment. Observed excessive debris and/or water on floors, walls, ceilings. Clean floors, walls, ceilings. Observed damaged weather stripping on exterior back door. Repair/ replace seal. Inspector: Moore.

➤ Son's Doner Kebab, 17 College Plaza

▲ Score: 98

Observed yogurt container used to store sugar. Single-use containers cannot be used to store other food items. Observed damaged handle on walkin cooler. Repair or replace handle.Inspector: Moore.

➤ The Saucy Shrimp, 12218 Highway 301 South

▲ Score: 95

Observed bowl of tomatoes stores on top of lettuce; corrected on-site. Observed wet rags on counters and not in buckets. Observed raw wood used in freezer. Raw wood prohibited for use in food service.Inspector: Randall.

Aug. 13

➤ Papa John's Pizza, 620 Fair Road

▲ Score: 90

Observed food debris/ crust on can opener blade. Observed scoops in food items in cooler. Clean the bottom of reach-in cooler.All drinks must be in designated areas.Inspector: Randall.

— compiled by Rheneta A. Washington Ward