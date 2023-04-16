Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in March by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





March 13

➤ Three Tree Coffee LLC, 441 South Main Street Suite 1A

▲ Score: 95

Utensils shall be clean to sight and touch. Correct by: 03/14. Observed handles of dry ingredients stored in the food product. During pauses in food preparation or dispensing, food preparation and

dispensing utensils shall be stored in the food products with their handles above the top of the food and the container. Correct by: 03/14. Inspector: Quentin Smith.





March 14

➤ Boro Sno, 413 South Main Street

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Laura Robinson.

➤ Boro Sno (Base Of Operation), 413 South Main Street

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Laura Robinson.

➤ El Jalapeno, 711 South Main Street

▲ Score: 81

Observed hand-washing sink used as dump sink in bare and ware-washing area. Observed debris in both sinks. A handwashing facility may not be used for purposes other than handwashing. Correct by: 03/24. Observed cooked carnitas date-marked for 03/03 and not disposed of after the 7-day mark. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded food item. Observed food product stored under and next to vent fans covered in dust in walk-in cooler. Observed chips without proper overhead protection. Observed cheese sauce without proper overhead protection during storage. Food shall be protected from contamination by storing the food in a clean, dry location, where it is not exposed to splash, dust or other contamination. Correct by: 03/17. Observed no current inspection report displayed in public view and facility was unable to provide an original or copy upon request. The most current inspection report shall be prominently displayed in public view at all times. Correct by: 03/17. Observed scoop handles of dry ingredients stored in product. During pauses in food preparation or dispensing, food preparation and dispensing utensils shall be stored in the food with their handles above the top of the food and the container. Correct by: 03/17. Observed damaged walk-in freezer door. Unable to properly close as designed. Equipment components such as doors, seals, hinges, fasteners and kick plates shall be kept intact, tight and adjusted in accordance with manufacturer's specifications. Correct by: 03/17. Observed raw wood exposed on non-food contact surfaces in dry storage area. Materials shall be finished to have a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Correct by: 03/17. Observed debris on shelving in dry storage area. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by: 03/17. Observed bucket catching water from plumbing connection at hand-washing sink. A plumbing system shall be repaired according to law; and maintained in good repair. Correct by: 03/17. Observed damaged floors throughout facility and the walk-in cooler/freezer. All physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair. Correct by: 03/17. Observed no lighting and hanging out of order light bulb under ventilation hood in main kitchen. The light intensity shall be at least 50-foot candles (540 lux) at a surface where a food service employee is working with food. Correct by: 03/17. Inspector: Smith.





March 20

➤ Wild Wing Cafe, 52 Aspen Heights Drive

▲ Score: 95

Observed dishwasher operating with 0ppm sanitizer. Corrected on-site; sanitizer bottle replaced and dishwasher tested at 100 ppm. Repair wheels of reach-in freezer and re-route power cord for warming cabinet to eliminate tripping and other hazards. Clean exterior of ice machine and other equipment doors/handles. Inspector: Aaron Jump.





March 21

➤ Panda Express, Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 98

Observed buildup and food debris on floors under and behind equipment. Observed standing water and water stains throughout rear kitchen area. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ The Clubhouse Family Entertainment Center/Spikes Sports Grill, 2704 Old Register Road

▲ Score: 84

Observed chicken wings not cooled properly from cook temp to 60 degrees F within two hours and 60 degrees F to 41 degrees F within an additional four hours. Observed potentially-hazardous food items held over 24 hours without proper 7-day discard dates and expired discard dates. Observed food debris and stains in bottoms of microwaves, reach-in coolers and freezers. Observed food debris on floors in walk-in cooler. Observed food debris and buildup on floors in kitchen. Inspector: Marlin Thomas.





March 22

➤ Books-A-Million/Joe Muggs, 343 Henry Boulevard

▲ Score: 90

Observed no paper towels at hand-washing sink. All hand-washing sinks must have paper towels. Observed ice scoop stored with handle in direct contact with ice. Observed buildup in microwave. Observed staining and buildup on espresso machine. Observed buildup and food debris on floors. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Chattanooga Subway #28656, 3039 West Northside Drive

▲ Score: 94

Observed improper thawing method used for chicken. Observed food debris in bottom of reach-in cooler. Observed food debris in bottom of bun cabinet. Observed food debris, dirt, buildup and grime on floors throughout facility. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Statesboro High School, 10 Lester Road

▲ Score: 99

Observed food debris and spills under shelves in walk-in cooler. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Statesboro Hots, 1212 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 95

Observed black organic buildup on drink tower nozzles. Wash/rinse/sanitize with frequency that prevents buildup. Observed single-service items not stored in protective sleeve to protect from contamination. Inspector: Thomas.





March 23

➤ Hampton Inn Statesboro, 350 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 99

Observed food debris on floors under and behind equipment. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Home 2 Suites, 1576 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 88

Observed potentially-hazardous food items not held at 135 degrees F or above. Observed food debris on bottoms of reach-in coolers/freezers. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ New Tokyo Japanese Restaurant, 100 Brampton Avenue Suite 1A

▲ Score: 87

Observed raw chicken stored above raw beef in reach-in cooler. Observed raw chicken stored above raw shrimp in reach-in cooler. Corrected on-site; person in charge properly separated raw meats by cooking temperatures. Observed open breading containers stored in storage area without proper overhead protection from contamination. Food shall be protected from contamination by storing the food in a clean, dry location, where it is not exposed to splash, dust or other contamination. Correct by: 03/26. Observed single-use container stored and being used as scoop for dry ingredients. Single-service and single-use articles may not be reused. Correct by: 03/26. Inspector: Smith.





March 27

➤ Julia P. Bryant Elementary School, 766 Williams Road

▲ Score: 99

Observed buildup and water stains on floors in dishwasher area. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Market Street Deli/Gus Mart 2, P.O. Box 7994

▲ Score: 99

Observed food debris in ovens. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Mill Creek Elementary School, 239 Beasley Road

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Three Tree Coffee @ Georgia Southern University, 1400 Southern Drive Building 208

▲ Score: 96

Observed personal food items stored near other food items. Observed crumbs and food debris in bottoms of reach-in cooler. Inspector: Thomas.





March 29

➤ Del Sur Tacos & Cantina, 514 South Main Street

▲ Score: 85

Observed food debris and buildup on can opener blade. Observed potentially-hazardous food items not held at 135 degrees F or above. Observed food debris on bottoms of reach-in coolers/freezers. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Pineland Bulloch Adult Day Services/New Beginnings, 515 Denmark Street Suite 1800

▲ Score: 96

Observed potentially-hazardous food items held over 24 hours without proper 7-day discard dates. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Sonic Drive In, 322 South Main Street

▲ Score: 97

Observed food debris on bottoms of reach-in coolers/freezers. Observed buildup on floors. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Soul Statesboro, 17 Coach Lee Hill Boulevard Suite 1

▲ Score: 100 (New)

Inspector: Smith.





March 30

➤ Patterson's Station 67, 26 Independence Way

▲ Score: 73

Observed moldy onions in walk-in cooler. Routinely inspect and discard unsafe food items. Observed water dripping into ground beef patties originating from cooler unit. Repair cooler unit and remove/discard contaminated beef patties. Observed severe buildup and food debris on can opener blade. Observed buildup and food debris on meat slicer. Observed personal items (cell phones) stored on food contact surfaces. Observed severe buildup and food debris on floors of walk-in freezer and dry goods area. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Sallie Zetterower Elementary School, 1724 Cawana Road

▲ Score: 99

Observed food debris in ovens. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ William James Middle School, 18201 Highway 80 West

▲ Score: 91

Observed veggie fried rice hot-holding below 135 degrees F. Corrected on-site; person in charge reheated food item to proper temperature. Inspector: Smith.