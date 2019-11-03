Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in August by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





Aug. 13

➤ Ole Times Country Buffet, 24033 Highway 80 East

▲ Score: 94

Observed deserts stored in cooler uncovered. Observed dirt build-up on the inside of ice storage. Observed wet stacking of dishes. Observed cutting board that's no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Inspector: LaRon Randall.

➤ Panda Express, Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 92

Observed organic matter in tea urn nozzles. Clean food contact surface. Will return in 72 hours. Observed thermometers not present in walk-in cooler, reach-in coolers and walk-in freezer. Place thermometers in all cold-holding areas. Observed food debris in the bottom of reach-in coolers. Clean non-food contact surface. Inspector: Laura Moore.

➤ Southern Palace, 224 South Main Street

▲ Score: 72

Observed a rotten lemon. Corrected on-site; discarded immediately. Observed several foods throughout kitchen that were uncovered. Observed ice machine and drink nozzles that had dirty matter build-up. Observed many foods and hazardous foods without proper date-markings. Common-item foods are missing common names when switched from original container. Coolers were missing thermometers. Rice scoops stored in stagnant water. Observed wet-stacking of dishes. Observed welcome/thank you bags being used as food storage bags. Observed hoods and coolers that need to be free of build-up of grease and foods. Observed women's trash can in bathroom missing a lid. Observed personal item that needs a designated area. Inspector: Randall.

Reinspection score: 89 (Aug. 15)

Hand-washing sink was out of paper towels. Common-item foods are missing common names when switched from original containers. Observed wet-stacking of dishes. Observed welcome/thank you bags being used for food storage. Observed ceiling fixture light/AC dripping water. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Top's China Express, 1100 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 93

Observed chicken, beef and other foods in walk-in cooler without proper date-marking/discard date. All potentially-hazardous foods must be labeled with a 7-day discard date. Will return in 72 hours. Observed tongs stored in chicken inside of reach-in cooler. Corrected on-site; tongs were removed. Observed accumulation of ice on inside of walk-in freezer. Observed cell phone stored on food prep surface. Corrected on-site; phone was moved. Inspector: Moore.

➤ Your Pie, 701 Piedmont Loop

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Moore.

➤ Zaxby's, 1605 Chandler Road

▲ Score: 82

Observed foods on prep bar stored uncovered. Cover all foods when not in use. Observed organic matter build-up on ice machine shield and tea urn nozzles. Clean food contact surfaces. Will return in 72 hours. Observed reach-in cooler not reaching 41 degrees F or below. Cooler temperature was 60 degrees F. Corrected on-site; food in cooler was discarded. Thermometer was calibrated on-site to 32 degrees F. Will return in 72 hours. Observed chicken in reach-in cooler past discard date. Corrected on-site; food discarded. Observed debris on floors. Clean floors thoroughly. Inspector: Moore.





Aug. 14

➤ China One, 400 Parker Avenue Suite 400, Brooklet

▲ Score: 92

Observed food in cooler and walk-in cooler that were not properly labeled with date-markings/common names. Observed improper use of scoop handle in rice; corrected on-site. Observed flies in kitchen. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Uncle Shug's Bar-B-Q Place, 105 Highway 80 East, Brooklet

▲ Score: 90

Observed the secret marinade not properly label as a food source. Observed wet-stacking of dishes. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Vandy’s BBQ, Statesboro Mall

▲ Score: 74

Observed debris and organic matter on ice machine. Clean food contact surface. Observed ham and sausage not being held at 41 degrees F or below in proper cold-hold. Corrected on-site; food discarded. All potentially-hazardous foods must be held at 41 degrees F or below. Thermometer was calibrated at 32 degrees F on-site. Observed lettuce stored on counter not held at 41 degrees F or below. Corrected on-site; food discarded. All potentially-hazardous foods must be held at 41 degrees F or below. Observed beef and chicken in reach-in cooler without proper discard date/prep date. All potentially-hazardous foods must be labeled with a 7-day discard date. Will return in 72 hours. Observed sauces/salad dressings not labeled in coolers. Education provided on food labeling. Observed BBQ sauces stored in dirty water in hot-hold unit. Discard water and clean hot-holding unit. Observed food service worker not wearing a beard guard. Beard guards must be worn for facial hair over 1/2 inch. Observed cutting boards and prep bar cutting surface with deep knife markings. All equipment and utensils must be smooth and easily cleanable. Observed accumulation of food debris and grease on floors, walls and on/in food-holding and cooking surfaces. Clean kitchen thoroughly. Observed build-up of grease and dust on vent hood system filters. Clean vent hood filters thoroughly. Inspector: Moore.





Aug. 15

➤ Chow Time, 408 Northside Drive Suite 8 ▲ Score: 91

Hand-washing sink should be clear of all debris/equipment; only for hand washing. Spatula was badly pitted --unusable. Corrected on-site; discarded immediately. Observed dirty hoods that need to be cleaned. Observed flies in kitchen/buffet area. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Yolo Foods, dba Wild Wing Cafe, 52 Aspen Heights Drive

▲ Score: 91

Observed wiping cloths not properly stored in sanitizer. Observed scoops down in food source -- bulk flour/sugar containers. Observed wet-stacking of dishes. Observed cutting board that was not smooth and easily cleanable. Needs refinishing/replacing. Observed hand-washing sink leaking. Repair leak. Inspector: Randall.





Aug. 16

➤ Mom & John, dba Stilson Cafe, LLC, 8286 Highway 80 East, Brooklet

▲ Score: 96

Observed that hoods and fryers were encrusted with grease. Observed flies in kitchen and dining area. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Stilson Elementary School, 15569 Highway 119, Brooklet

▲ Score: 96

Observed can openers that need to be de-crusted and sanitized. Inspector: Randall.





Aug. 19

➤ William James Middle School, 18201 Highway 80 West

▲ Score: 97

Observed single-serve bowls not being covered properly to protect against exposure. Observed spatulas deeply pitted and not easily cleanable. Observed wall damage in the pantry that needs replacement. Inspector: Randall.





— compiled by Rheneta A. Washington Ward



