Academy Sports+Outdoors store taking shape

Interior and exterior work is continuing on the Academy Sports+Outdoors store, located on Northside Drive East, in the long-vacant former Publix supermarket location in University Commons. Renovations on the building began in December and Academy Sports coinfirmed a store would open inside the center, behind a Wendy's, that contains the Red Claw, El Sombrero and Lucky Garden restaurants and a vape and smoke shop. No date has been announced for a store opening, yet. Job openings for a store sales manager and a store logistics manager are listed on the company's website.

As of the third quarter of 2025, Academy Sports+Outdoors Inc. – based at Katy, Texas, a suburb of Houston – operated 317 stores in 21 states across the South, Southeast and Midwest, according to information on its website. There are currently 23 Academy stores in Georgia, and one of the company's three distribution centers is located in Jeffersonville, outside Macon.