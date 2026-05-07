Calendar0507 2026

Today

ä STAFF TRAINING will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library. The library will be closed.

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Bulloch Solutions building, Northside Drive West, for their Annual Chapter Reports. Bring your summer favorite for this luncheon meeting themed, “A Summer Picnic.” Parking available in the rear of the building. For more information call Martha Wells at (912) 536-0313.

ä MOTHER’S DAY Tea Social will be held Thursday in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

Friday

ä KIDS’ HISTORY Club will meet Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Saturday

ä POKÉMON GO Day will be held Saturday, 2–4 p.m., in the Community Room of Statesboro Regional Library. All participants should bring their own devices. All children must be accompanied by an adult. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä FAMILY CONSTELLATION Craft Activity will be held May 11 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT Group will meet May 11 at 4 p.m. in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held May 12 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BUDGET WORK Session will be held May 12 at 2 p.m. in Council Chambers of Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä TUESDAY SOCIAL will be held May 12 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä BULLOCH RETIRED Educators Association (BREA) will meet May 13 at 11:30 a.m. at Pittman Park United Methodist Church. Please remember to bring donations for the BREA Scholarship Foundation, Inc. For more information or to RSVP, call or text Wilhemina Walker at (912) 682-4382 or email wc21walker@yahoo.com.

ä GENEALOGY CLASS will be held May 13 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3:30 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä MOVIE & Pizza Evening will be held May 14 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 4 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä TEEN SEWING Circle will meet May 14 at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ STORYTIME & Craft Activity will be held May 14 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä THE B.Y.O.B Book Club will meet May 14 at 5:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session will be held May 14 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä SENIOR BINGO will be held May 15 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 55 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä FIXING THE Boro Adoption Event will be held May 15, 3–5 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. Pet donations will be accepted. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TECH HELP will be offered May 18 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TABLE GAMES Activities will be held May 18 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä BOOK BINDING Class will be held May 18 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 14 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TUESDAY SOCIAL will be held May 19 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä GRAPHIC NOVEL Book Club will meet May 19 at 4:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä PRESENTATION by a Hearing Life of Statesboro representative will be held May 20 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Library Board Meeting will be held May 20 at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BINGO will be held May 21 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä TEEN CRAFT Activity will be held May 21 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.