Report: DA’s office hit with cyberattack

According to a release from Lindsay Gribble, chief of staff with the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, the DA’s office was the target of a cyberattack Wednesday morning.

Gribble said Georgia Technologies, who provides IT support to the office, was able to identify the 6 a.m. attack and stop it in progress, “preventing what could have been catastrophic data loss.”

All physical office locations for the District Attorney’s Office, tentatively, will be closed for the next five days to allow for investigation, system recovery and remediation, Gribble wrote in the email release.

“The timeline is subject to change based on the progress of the ongoing assessment,” Gribble wrote. “During this period, office staff will have limited ability to check emails, as well as appear in court.”

District Attorney Robert Busbee notified the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crimes Division, Superior Court Chief Judge Michael Muldrew, the court administrator, the clerk of court, the public defender’s office and other partner agencies to ensure continuity of critical court operations during the disruption, the release stated.

Gribble said the DA’s office would provide updates as more information becomes available. Also, updates will also be shared via the office’s official Facebook page: https://facebook.com/OgeecheeCircuitDA/.