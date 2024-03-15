Renovations are complete at Mellow Mushroom

A two-week facelift for Mellow Mushroom in the Statesboro Market District is complete and the restaurant will reopen in time to serve lunch Monday.

General manager Chandler Brannen said Friday the interior renovations are done and she believes the public will like the restaurant’s “fresh look.”

All of the booths were reupholstered, new floors were installed in both the front of the restaurant and in the kitchen area, and new table top and high-top community tables were added to the bar area.

While the general layout of the restaurant remains relatively unchanged, the table areas are rearranged and the to-go area now has “hot boxes” to keep food warm and there is an expanded cold storage area for salad to-go orders.

The renovations included new paint throughout, that Brannen said remains bright, with blues, greens, pinks and they added some purple. Though not in yet, the restaurant will get a new statue for the outside seating area and a new pop wall art piece, as well.

Brannen said extensive planning went into the project so the work could be completed in the two-week time frame after the restaurant closed March 2.

She said they worked with several different contractors, so each contractor was focused on a specific area of the renovations and worked in multiple areas at the same time.

Brannen has been general manager at Mellow Mushroom for the past two years. She said she started working as a server at the restaurant 10 years ago while she was a student at Georgia Southern University.

Chandler Brannen



The Statesboro Mellow Mushroom is one of five in Georgia owned by Bo Chambliss, who purchased the Statesboro restaurant in 2012. The others are located in Pooler, Macon, Valdosta and St. Simons Island, where Chambliss lives. Chambliss is the son of former Georgia congressman and U.S. senator Saxby Chambliss.

Brannen was general manager at the Pooler restaurant prior to coming back to Statesboro.

“We have a great staff and we’re all looking forward to the updates and making our Mellow Mushroom even better for our loyal customers and new customers,” Brannen said.



