Remembering, honoring heroes of 9/11

Firefighters, police officers and first responders gathered Thursday morning on the 24th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attack for the annual Patriot Day ceremony.

The simple and solemn observance on West Grady St., between the headquarters for the Statesboro Police and Fire Departments, included a wreath presentation, lowering of the flag, ringing of a bell and brief remarks in memory of all the Americans who died that day.

Captains Jamie Strosnider and Caleb New, with the Statesboro FD, raise the flag to half-staff at the Patriot Day observance at West Grady St. - photo by JIM HEALY/staff



“Today, September 11th is about renewing the promise to never forget the events that occurred that day around the country, especially in New York and Pentagon, but also to remember those that made the ultimate sacrifice and service to others,” said Statesboro Fire Chief Tim Grams to open the ceremony and remember that tragic day in 2001.

Two planes, with passengers onboard, were crashed into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, a third plane crashed into the Pentagon near Washington, D.C., and a fourth crashed in a field in Pennsylvania, also killing all aboard, after passengers intervened.

As upper floors of the World Trade Center were engulfed in flames, firefighters ran toward the danger and continued to enter the buildings and bring other people out until the towers collapsed on all remaining inside.

Statesboro Police Chief Mike Broadhead then offered a brief keynote, challenging all Americans to embrace, once again, a feeling of unity.

“What I remember most about September 11th, was the unity that we all felt in the days immediately following the attack,” he said. “We were all Americans for a few days and we keep saying to ourselves that we're never going to forget and we gather and we remember the massive loss of life that day.

“We reward and encourage the bravery of the firefighters and the police officers who showed up that day with no intention other than to help somebody and then lost their lives in the process.

“But the other lesson of 9 /11 that I'm afraid we've forgotten is that we're all American. We are one team and we're supposed to be together. And we proved after 9 /11 that we can be one team, that we can be together, that we can all be American.”

Statesboro Police Chief Mike Broadhead speaks at Thursday's Patriot Day observance, while, left to right, Fire Chief Tim Grams, Firefighter Bradley Scott, Deputy Chief Bobby Duggar, Assistant Chief Jason Baker and Prevention Chief Justin Taylor look on. - photo by JIM HEALY/staff



Statesboro Fire Department captains Jamie Strosnider and Caleb New then conducted the ceremonial rituals of laying a wreath, lowering and raising the flag to half-staff and ringing a bell, while two rows of firefighters and officers stood at attention.





The Georgia Southern University Army ROTC Eagle Battalion circles up on the field following the 7th annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Paulson Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 10. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Memorial Stair Climb

On Wednesday morning at Paulson Stadium, the Eagle Battalion of the Reserve Officer Training Corps from Georgia Southern University held its seventh annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. Each wearing a badge with the name and photo of someone lost in the attacks, ROTC cadets climbed the stairs through the stadium to replicate the 110 flights of stairs in the Twin Towers.