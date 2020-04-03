rel.-Church Calendar0404 2020

Church Calendar announcements may be submitted to the Herald by mail, ATTENTION:

CHURCH CALENDAR OF ANNOUNCEMENTS, by phone (764-9031) or hand-delivered to the office. Because the length of our church calendar is determined by the amount of space available, not every item submitted will appear. Your item may start out at the bottom, but will move to the top as the date of the event nears. Items in the church calendar are printed free of charge. Sometimes we may not be able to publish your announcement as specified. If your announcement must be printed on specific days or worded in a specific way, it needs to be run as a paid advertisement.

Items submitted for ongoing events will run two weeks and may be resubmitted every three months.

Sunday

ONLINE SERVICE for Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Statesboro will be conducted Sunday beginning at 10:30 a.m. Topic: “Living Our UU Principles in a Time of Social Distancing: Principle 3.” Third Principle: Acceptance of One Another and Encouragement to Spiritual Growth in our Congregations” Religious education classes for children and youth held concurrent with the service. For more information visit www.uustatesboro.org.

ONLINE SERVICE for Saint Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church will be conducted Sunday via the church’s YouTube channel.

Upcoming Events

ONLINE SERVICE for Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Statesboro will be conducted April 12 beginning at 10:30 a.m. Topic: “Living Our UU Principles in a Time of Social Distancing: Principle 4.” A Free and Responsible Search for Truth and Meaning.” Religious education classes for children and youth held concurrent with the service. For more information visit www.uustatesboro.org.