rel.-Church Calendar0328 2020

Church Calendar announcements may be submitted to the Herald by mail, ATTENTION:

CHURCH CALENDAR OF ANNOUNCEMENTS, by phone (764-9031) or hand-delivered to the office. Because the length of our church calendar is determined by the amount of space available, not every item submitted will appear. Your item may start out at the bottom, but will move to the top as the date of the event nears. Items in the church calendar are printed free of charge. Sometimes we may not be able to publish your announcement as specified. If your announcement must be printed on specific days or worded in a specific way, it needs to be run as a paid advertisement.

Items submitted for ongoing events will run two weeks and may be resubmitted every three months.

Sunday

PILGRIM MISSIONARY Baptist Association 4th District Meeting will be held Sunday at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, Youngblood Road, beginning at 9 a.m.

SERVICE scheduled for Sunday at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Statesboro, Cypress Lake Road, beginning at 10:30 a.m. has been cancelled. For more information visit www.uustatesboro.org.

5TH SUNDAY Worship Service scheduled for Sunday at Mt. Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church, Highway 24, has been cancelled and will be rescheduled for another future date.

Upcoming Events

ANNUAL SPRING Revival scheduled to begin March 31 at Rehovia Baptist Church has been cancelled.