Pour House Pub to be featured on national YouTube show

The Pour House Pub on West Main St. in Statesboro is one of "America's Best Restaurants." That's according to a YouTube show of the same name, which is featuring the Pub on an upcoming episode.

Now in its 25th year, America’s Best Restaurants has highlighted more than 1,500 eateries on the show.

According to a release, the show will be filmed at the pub Friday, March 7, from 9 a.m. to noon. The episode’s air date will be announced later.

Opened in February 2024, Pour House co-owners Tori Zellner and Danielle Dudley said they are excited to be on an episode of the Roadshow, partly proving that they achieved something worthy of the honor, but also to gain attention in the community.

“I want people to know how cool our place is,” Dudley said. “We put so much love into it so people can have that experience, and just not to be forgotten.”

Zellner and Dudley took two years to completely gut and redo the interior of the 125-year-old building, hand-staining each board on the walls and painstakingly uncovering the original tile floors.

“It was three layers of tile on top of that [original] tile,” Danielle says. “So, we literally, by hand, took paint scrapers and heat guns and just scraped it all the way through the building. Months. It took months.”

Pour House Pub’s menu features Irish dishes such as fish and chips or bangers and mash, and also Shepherd’s Pie Egg Rolls, served with house-made gravy.

Restaurants featured on the ABR Roadshow are selected based on customer reviews, menu items and social media presence. Pour House came to the show’s attention after being named a 2024 ‘Best of Georgia’ in the bar category by Georgia Business Journal.



