Portal student in custody after alleged threat

A Portal Middle High School student is in custody after an alleged verbal threat was made against the school during classes on Thursday.

Hayley Greene, Public Relations director for the Bulloch County Schools System, said in an email that the alleged verbal threat was made in the presence of a faculty member, who reported it to school administrators and the school resource officer.

The Bulloch County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged the juvenile student with terroristic threats and acts, Greene said.

School administrators notified Portal parents about the incident Thursday evening, using the district's electronic messaging system.

“It is important for students and parents to know that the school district and local law enforcement take all threats seriously,” Greene said. “Those who make threats of any kind against individuals or our schools will be held accountable.

“Bulloch County Schools and its faculty and staff continue to appreciate the swift and constant support of law enforcement.”