Portal, SEB compete in 48th annual East Georgia Marching Band Championships at SHS

The 48th annual East Georgia Marching Band Championships was held Oct. 25 on Womack Field at Statesboro High School. Eighteen bands came from all over the region to showcase their marching skills. The Portal High marching band competed in Class A, while the Southeast Bulloch “Swarm” competed in Class AA. Judges selected SEB as champions of the Silver Division as well as best overall band in Class AA, and best percussion section in the division. Before the presentation of awards, Statesboro High’s marching band played its halftime show for the crowd in an exhibition performance.