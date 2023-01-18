UPDATE: Sheriff's Office reports suspect detained in Portal incident; school lockdowns lifted

At 1:40 p.m., the Bulloch County Sheriff's Office just reported on their Facebook page that a suspect in an incident in Portal involving a gun has been detained.

The Sheriff's Office had ordered a lock down of Portal Middle High School and Portal Elementary School after a domestic incident involving a gun was reported in the general area of the schools.

Hayley Greene, Public Relations director for Bulloch County Schools, said the school lockdowns have been lifted.



According to a post on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page, "a subject with a firearm was in the area of Coleman St. in Portal," about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Coleman St. is located across Highway 80 from Portal Middle High and behind Pepper Jacks Deli and Grill restaurant.

In the post, the Sheriff's Office said the schools were "locked down as a precaution." They also urged people to avoid the area and stay inside.

Greene said in a release about the lockdown: "Children and employees at the two schools are safe, and they are continuing with their normal school schedule ... The schools will not allow anyone to enter or exit our buildings at this time. Portal Middle High School is not allowing students to exit the building for off-campus commitments."

The story will be updated as soon as the Sheriff's Office releases more details.