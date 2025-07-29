Port of Savannah posts second busiest year on record

SAVANNAH — The Georgia Ports Authority moved 5.7 million twenty-foot container units during the past fiscal year, an 8.6% increase over fiscal 2024, the agency reported Tuesday. The Port of Savannah accounted for most of that growth, posting its second busiest year on record. "Georgia ports continue to grow U.S. East Coast market share," said Griff Lynch, the authority's president and CEO. "With the shifting of trade patterns in Asia and India, that bodes well for our future." Savannah moved 410,400 units in June, while averaging more than 475,000 units per month for all of fiscal 2025. March, April and May each came in with more than 500,000 units.