Police: Two arrested in massage parlor sting

Officers of the Statesboro Police Department’s Impact Team, acting on citizen complaints, recently conducted an undercover operation at a local massage parlor on Brannen Street in Statesboro.

According to a release from Capt. Jared Akins, the complaints alleged that staff members at Lisa’s Therapeutic Massage were performing sexual acts in exchange for money under the guise of conducting massages.

During the course of the operation, officers developed probable cause to arrest Jiaxiang Li, 59, of Ridgeland, S.C., on a single count of performing a sexual act for money.

Also, the manager of the establishment, Chunying Hou, 59, of Statesboro, was arrested on a single count of keeping a place of prostitution.

Both were transported to the Bulloch County Jail for processing.

Jiaxiang Li



Information about the case may be provided to Officer John Watson at (912) 764-9911 or by submitting an anonymous tip through the SPD website https://statesboropd.com/ using the "Submit a Tip" link. The tip link may also be used to submit information regarding ongoing illegal drug and quality of life issues to the Impact Team.