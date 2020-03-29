Police say man fired shots at adults, child

A man faces aggravated assault charges after firing shots at a group of people including a child.

Leon Ware, of Park Place Apartments, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and first-degree cruelty to children, said Statesboro police Capt. Jared Akins.

Wednesday, officers responded to Park Place Apartments for a "shots fired call," he said.

"Upon arriving, patrol officers met with the victim, who stated that she had been involved in an altercation with a male subject over a previous personal problem."

That man was not identified in reports, but she said a second man, later identified as Ware, 36, "confronted the female and her family members, including a minor child, then fired several shots in their general direction," he said. "No one was injured by the shots."

Detectives arrived to process the scene and interview the various witnesses.

"Based on this, warrants were issued for Ware charging two counts of aggravated assault and one count of cruelty to children-first degree."

Ware was arrested Thursday and transported to the Bulloch County Jail, where he remains pending further judicial action. Anyone with information on the case should contact Detective Short at (912) 764-9911.



