Police Report - 4/1/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Robert Allan Milton, 51, Brooklet – Theft by conversion/felony.

Donovan Wynn Rodgers, 19, Statesboro – Speeding in excess of maximum limits, failure to maintain lane, no insurance, reckless driving, too fast for conditions, driving on wrong side of roadway.

Statesboro Police Department

Edward James Brady, 35, Statesboro – Criminal trespass.

Jaden Star Weaver, 22, Statesboro – Public indecency/misdemeanor, criminal trespass.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Shalasiah Ishana Phillips, 20, Statesboro – Arson third degree.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 23 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Monday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Five calls Monday.

Metter Police Department – Four calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 30 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 19 calls Monday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Monday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – One call Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call, one coroner call and 33 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – One accident call and 12 medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – Seven medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 Hang-Ups – 35 calls Monday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Monday.

Air Transports – One call Monday.

Language Line – One call Monday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Monday.

Other agencies – Nine calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy