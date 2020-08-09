Police report, 9/8/20

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Weekend Bulloch County Jail arrests will be published online Wednesday and in print Thursday due to the Labor Day holiday.





➤ Candler County Jail

▲ Angela Nicole Price, 41, Metter — criminal trespass.

▲ Kevin Montgomery, 21, Metter — unlawful use of a computer (hold for another agency).

▲ Anthony James Roberson, 35, Metter — aggravated battery.

▲ Roy Dowd Jr., 41, Twin City — probation violation.





INCIDENTS

➤ Candler County Sheriff’s Office

▲ HIGHWAY 129 SOUTH — Deputies investigated a reported child molestation allegation.

▲ WINDMILL ROAD — Someone reported criminal trespass.

▲ TOWER CIRCLE — Someone reported a theft.

▲ HIGHWAY 121 — Deputies responded to a theft of lost or mislaid property.

▲ LAKEVIEW DRIVE — Someone reported a theft.

▲ EXCELSIOR CHURCH ROAD — Someone reported a shoplifting incident.





➤ Bulloch County Volunteer Fire Departments

▲ PORTAL — two rescue calls.

▲ REGISTER — no calls.

▲ NEVILS — no calls.

▲ BAY DISTRICT — one vehicle fire.

▲ STILSON — no calls.

▲ BROOKLET — one medical call, one brush/grass fire, one structure fore, one vehicle fire.

▲ LEEFIELD — one brush/grass fire.

▲ CLITO — one rescue call.





➤ Bulloch County Animal Shelter

▲ Animals received from rural areas — 13 adult dogs, four puppies, one adult cat, four kittens.

▲ Animals received from City of Statesboro — five adult dogs, three kittens.

▲ Adopted from shelter — three adult dogs, three adult cats.

▲ Taken by rescue organizations — three adult dogs, one puppy, five adult cats, one kitten.

▲ Reclaimed by owners — five adult dogs, one puppy.

▲ Died at shelter — one kitten.

▲ Dogs/cats euthanized — none.

▲ Fees collected — $225





