Police report, 9/8/20

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Weekend Bulloch County Jail arrests will be published online Wednesday and in print Thursday due to the Labor Day holiday.
➤ Candler County Jail
▲ Angela Nicole Price, 41, Metter — criminal trespass.
▲ Kevin Montgomery, 21, Metter — unlawful use of a computer (hold for another agency).
▲ Anthony James Roberson, 35, Metter — aggravated battery.
▲ Roy Dowd Jr., 41, Twin City — probation violation.
INCIDENTS
➤ Candler County Sheriff’s Office
▲ HIGHWAY 129 SOUTH — Deputies investigated a reported child molestation allegation.
▲ WINDMILL ROAD — Someone reported criminal trespass.
▲ TOWER CIRCLE — Someone reported a theft.
▲ HIGHWAY 121 — Deputies responded to a theft of lost or mislaid property.
▲ LAKEVIEW DRIVE — Someone reported a theft.
▲ EXCELSIOR CHURCH ROAD — Someone reported a shoplifting incident.
➤ Bulloch County Volunteer Fire Departments
▲ PORTAL — two rescue calls.
▲ REGISTER — no calls.
▲ NEVILS — no calls.
▲ BAY DISTRICT — one vehicle fire.
▲ STILSON — no calls.
▲ BROOKLET — one medical call, one brush/grass fire, one structure fore, one vehicle fire.
▲ LEEFIELD — one brush/grass fire.
▲ CLITO — one rescue call.
➤ Bulloch County Animal Shelter
▲ Animals received from rural areas — 13 adult dogs, four puppies, one adult cat, four kittens.
▲ Animals received from City of Statesboro — five adult dogs, three kittens.
▲ Adopted from shelter — three adult dogs, three adult cats.
▲ Taken by rescue organizations — three adult dogs, one puppy, five adult cats, one kitten.
▲ Reclaimed by owners — five adult dogs, one puppy.
▲ Died at shelter — one kitten.
▲ Dogs/cats euthanized — none.
▲ Fees collected — $225
— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon