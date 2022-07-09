Police report, 9/7/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Shardae Shaquise Hills, 29, Maple Circle, Greensboro, Ga. - Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.

Tatyana Alexis Hopkins, 35, Redgemont Place, Houston, Texas - Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.

Leterreon Javon Emanuel Hunter, 28, Lee Road - Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.

Michelle Renae Keller, 38, Buck Creek Road - Battery (family violence)/first offense.

Lamonte Mark Kendzierski, 51, Rocky Ford Road, Portal – Battery; simple battery/ family violence; cruelty to children/third degree/allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence; criminal trespass.

John Robert Lanier, 60, Clifton Road, Brooklet - No insurance; suspended registration; seat belt/ adult; driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Albert Paul Parker, 42, Buck Creek Road – Battery(family violence)/first offense.

Garnett Lamar Perry, 45, Horsefly Road, Portal – Terroristic threats and acts.

Robert Thomas Shannon, 45, Lilla Meyers Road, Ellabell - Possession of firearm by convicted felon or first-offender; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies; possession of methamphetamine.

Justin Steven Timmons, 42, Hightower Road - Battery (family violence)/first offense; cruelty to children/third degree-allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence.

Recia Leann Timmons, 41, Hightower Road – Simple battery (family violence)/first offense; cruelty to children/third degree-allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence.

Statesboro Police Department

Devon Bostick, Jaquan, 22, White Pine Ave. - Battery (fv)/first offense.

Frederick Lee Brooker, 30, Lanier Drive Apts. - Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Osvaldo Diaz, 36, W. Jones Street - following too closely, hit-and-run; duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.

Dillon Spencer Dyches, 32, Lane Street, Brooklet - Giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer; driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor;r theft by taking/ misdemeanor; giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer.

Cheryl Ann Habersham, 64, Hope Baptist Church Road – Theft by shoplifting.

Tajewaun Mikel Jackson, 23, Essex Place, Hephzibah - Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor; wanted from Screven County.

Laura Mae Johnson, 52, Merrywood Drive - Theft by deception/ misdemeanor; theft by deception/ misdemeanor; theft by conversion/ felony.

Le Jacquline Lee Johnson, 21, W. 7th Street, Rincon - Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Quran Rashad Jordan, 28, Mikell Street - Theft by taking/motor vehicle; DUI/ less safe/alcohol; obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor; theft by taking/ misdemeanor; obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Kareem Malik Knight, 18, Braxton Boulevard - Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor; simple battery/ family violence; criminal trespass; damage to property; three counts of obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor; criminal trespass; bench warrant/misdemeanor; reckless driving; hit-and-run; duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident; failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object.

Jermaine Antwan Loadholt, 36, Ferrill Street, Savannah - Simple battery; simple battery/ family violence; two counts of terroristic threats and acts; two counts of stalking; bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Travis Shadell Mckine, 44, Morriss Street Apartments – possession of cocaine.

Kenton Lawrence Perkins, 33, Woodland Drive - Simple assault; criminal trespass; driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Dontravis Lashawn Plowden, 33, Thomas Street - Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony; bench warrant/felony.

Tony Dvon Wells, 31, Packinghouse Road - Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Caleb Darius Evans, 23, Darton Drive, Augusta – DUI/ less safe/alcohol; speeding in excess of maximum limits; driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Adel Ali Hlat, 34, Georgia Avenue Apartments – DUI/less safe/drugs; speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Keon Lamar Kemp, 22, SW Street, Miami, Fla. – DUI/ less safe/drugs; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana/felony; speeding in excess of maximum limits; reckless driving; seatbelt/adult.

Davarous Antwan Murray, 19, Miranda Road, Augusta – DUI/ less safe/drugs; speeding in excess of maximum limits; seatbelt/adult; possession of marijuana/less than 1 oz.

Eric Dontravius Shatteen, 28, Johnson Street Apartments - Speeding in excess of maximum limits; DUI/ less safe/alcohol; driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor; seatbelt/adult; expired registration.

Damien Jarel Smith, 29, Gassaway Street, Hinesville - Possession of methamphetamine; possession of schedule I controlled substance; possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of marijuana/less than 1 oz.; DUI/ less safe/drugs; failure to maintain lane.

Steven Floyd Smith, 55, Broad Street, Augusta - Driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle; habitual violator; driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Michael Ray Sparks, 39, Highway 301 - Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor; DUI/ less safe/alcohol; probation violation for fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

Christopher Michael Jenkins, 49, Jefferson County Correctional Institute, Louisville - Manufacturing methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine; possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.

INCIDENTS

GLAZEBROOKE AVENUE – A woman reported an entering auto incident. She had noticed her purse was missing several items and wasn’t sure if she left the vehicle unlocked. The case is under investigation.

ST. PAUL CHURCH ROAD/HIGHWAY 46 - A traffic stop was conducted on a toyota truck after the vehicle was checked at 77 miles per hour. The driver was also seen talking on the phone with the phone in her left hand. The driver explained that she was late for work, and was talking with her father. She was issued two citations, one for speeding in excess of maximum limits and one for holding/supporting a wireless communication device.

BEAVER CREEK DRIVE – A man came to the sheriff`s office in reference to a suspicious incident (possible scam) He stated that his unnamed "lady friend" in Nigeria that he has been talking with online for approximately 4 years is awaiting a large inheritance that she is going to share with him. He said his lady friend’s attorney sent him a check for $20,000 to which he deposited into his banking account. He took $5000 out of the money and purchased $3200 worth of gift cards from Walmart to send to his lady friend. He was later advised by his banking institution that the check was fraudulent and the funds were deducted from his account. He was advised that his lady friend in Nigeria was possibly a scammer; however, he says she is "legit" and this was an error on her attorney’s behalf.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — Three calls Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 19 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — six calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department — Two calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Monday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Six calls Monday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department — One call Monday.

Metter Police Department — One call Monday.

Portal Police Department — No calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department — 25 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — Nine calls Monday.

Evans County Fire Department — One call Monday.

Metter Fire Department — No calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Six calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — One accident call, one first-responder call and 26 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS — Three medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS — One accident call and four medical calls Monday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 45 calls Monday.

Air Transport – One call Monday.

Bulloch County Animal Services — One call Monday.

Bulloch County Correctional Institute — No calls Monday.

Bryan County 911 — Two calls Monday.

Emanuel County 911 — One call Monday.

Georgia Power — No calls Monday.

Department of Transportation — No calls Monday.

Tattnall County — No calls Monday.

Excelsior EMC — No calls Monday.

Screven County 911 — One call Monday.

Atlanta Police Department — one call Monday.

New Hanover County, N.C. — One call Monday.

Chatham County — One call Monday.

— compiled by Eddie Ledbetter