Police report, 9/4/21

Note: All information included in this report is taken from law enforcement incident reports and arrest records, which are public records and available for review at any and all local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ August Jamison Watkins, 19, Kate Court, Gainesville — Reckless driving, flee or attempting to elude a police officer, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Madison Ann Mathis, 19, Forest Glenn Drive, Albany — DUI under 21, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Gregory Tahari Jaquan Rickerson, 27, Lanier Drive — DUI less safe alcohol.

▲ Nikolai Ford von Roten, 35, Highway 46, Brooklet — Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession and use of drug related objects.

▲ Richard Thomas Saunders, 51, Martin Luther King Drive — Public indecency first or second conviction/misdemeanor.

▲ Marquez Deshon Farmer, 28, Washington Drive, Waynesboro — Battery/family violence first offense.

▲ Kelly Renae Jones, 33, Old Dairy Road, Ailey — Affray.

▲ Dallas Lee Nunnery, 32, Chances MHP — Affray.

▲ Sydney Brooke O’Donnell, 18, Lake Ridge Close, McDonough — DUI under 21, failure to stop at stop sign, failure to yield when entering highway, license to be examined on demand.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Matthew Braden Batchelor, 18, Bethany Church Road, Greensboro — DUI under 21, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Travious Bernard Lasseter, 18, North Hill St., Sardis — Interference with government property, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, disorderly conduct.





INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ MILL CREEK ROAD — Complainant said person was unwanted on his property. Offender was interviewed and issued a criminal trespass warning for the complainant’s residence.

▲ HIGHWAY 67/BURKHALTER ROAD — While sitting stationary, trooper noticed vehicle turn recklessly onto Highway 67. Upon attempting to make a traffic stop, the driver fled, but stopped after a brief vehicle chase. He was arrested and his vehicle towed.

▲ WEST BEND ROAD — Complainant said that his neighbor’s three dogs have been running loose, acting aggressively towards him and defecating in his yard. The owner of the dogs said a friend accidently let the dogs out. Bulloch County Humane Enforcement was contacted and they will follow up with complaint.

▲ AJ RIGGS ROAD — Complainant said someone entered her vehicle while her car was parked at work. She said she forgot to lock her vehicle and when she returned her debit card and driver’s license were gone. Nothing else was missing and her vehicle was not damaged.





➤ Bulloch County Animal Services

(Aug. 23-29)

▲ Rural county intake — Seven adult dogs, three puppies.

▲ City of Statesboro — Five adult dogs, one puppy, one adult cat and five kittens.

▲ Adopted — Three adult dogs, four puppies, three adult cats and six kittens.

▲ Rescued — None.

▲ Reclaimed — None.

▲ Died at Shelter — Three adult dogs.

▲ Euthanized — None.

▲ Fees collected — $355.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Wednesday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 23 calls Wednesday; 22 calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Six calls Wednesday; 12 calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Four calls Wednesday; three calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Wednesday; three calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Five calls Wednesday; four calls Thursday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Three calls Wednesday; two calls Thursday.

▲ Portal Police Department — One call Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 37 calls Wednesday; 26 calls Thursday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Two calls Wednesday; seven calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — Two calls Wednesday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Three calls Wednesday; six calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — One call Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Six calls Wednesday; two calls Thursday.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls, one first responder call and 40 medical calls Wednesday; two coroner calls, four first responder calls and 41 medical calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County EMS — One coroner call and nine medical calls Wednesday; one accident call and nine medical calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County EMS — One accident call and five medical calls Wednesday; one accident call and two medical calls Thursday.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 51 calls Wednesday; 37 calls Thursday.

▲ Air Transport — Two calls Wednesday.

▲ Bulloch Animal Services — One call Wednesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — Four calls Thursday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — Three calls Thursday.

▲ Jenkins County 911 — One call Thursday.

▲ Screven County 911 — One call Thursday.

▲ Tattnall County 911—Four calls Thursday.

▲ Other agencies — 12 calls Wednesday.





— compiled by Jim Healy