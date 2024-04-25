We hear it every day: “I didn’t know you carried these,” and “Your price is better than (rhymes with Moe’s)!” My response is always — “That’s great! I hope you’ll check with us first next time.”

The fact is, as an independent, locally owned store, we are able to tailor our products to the items that best meet our customers’ needs. And because we can order in small quantities, we can afford to experiment with unique items. We carry many products that were suggested by our customers, and we don’t need permission from any corporate office to stock a new product.

As a family-owned small business, we rely heavily on our loyal local customers. We will bend over backwards to stock the products you need and show you how to use them.

Here are some of the unique items you may not know we carry:

• Electronic car keys and fobs — cut and programmed; save big over the dealer prices!

• Canning supplies — jars, tops, spices, pressure and water-bath canners

• Mobile home and RV plumbing and electrical supplies — faucets, electrical connections, gas connections, RV antifreeze

• Pool supplies — chlorine, cleaners, filter sand, salt, test kits, brushes

• KIWANIS RODEO TICKETS — GET THEM WHILE THEY LAST!

Please keep McKeithen’s Hardware first on your list for all your home, lawn and garden needs. And remember — you can always check our inventory and order online at https://mckeithens.shoptruevalue.com!