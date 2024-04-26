Honoring the 20 Under 40 Class of 2024

The Statesboro Herald honored the 2024 20 Under 40 Class with a reception Thursday, April 25, inside the Main Gallery of the Averitt Center for the Arts in downtown Statesboro.

2024 20 Under 40 Class members Brad Boykin, left, and Statesboro Police Department officer Damien Truesdale carry on a lively conversation during a reception hosted by the Statesboro Herald at the Averitt Center for the Arts. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Since 2010, the Herald has recognized 300 local residents in 15 20 Under 40 classes for their professional success and commitment to the Statesboro and Bulloch County communities.

Dr. FlorAnne Cruz, who owns Southern Chiropractic and Wellness Center, and husband Corey Show get the red-carpet treatment from mom Lilia Cruz during the Statesboro Herald's 2024 20 Under 40 Class reception. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



A copy of the 20 Under 40 special section highlighting the 2024 class is available in the Thursday, April 25, edition of the Herald and online at www.statesboroherald.com

2024 20 Under 40 Class members Gabby Lores, left, and Alexis Knox chat during the reception hosted by the Statesboro Herald. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



2024 20 Under 40 Class member Justin Taylor of the Statesboro Fire Department is welcomed by Statesboro Herald retail ad manager Kelly Thornton to the reception at the Averitt Center for the Arts. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Madison Finch, 2, admires a portrait of mom Kathryn Finch, who is a member of 2024 20 Under 40 Class during Thursday’s reception. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Complimentary professional portraits await Class members as the Statesboro Herald hosted a reception for the 2024 20 Under 40 Class at the Averitt Center for the Arts on Thursday, April 25. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

