Defense prevails in annual Blue-White game at Paulson

The Georgia Southern football team held its annual Blue-White game Saturday at Paulson Stadium as the squad wrapped up the 2024 spring practice session.

Using a mixed scoring system where both sides of the ball could earn points, the defense topped the offense 37-28.

The Eagle offense started hot, scoring on the first two drives to jump out to a 14-0 lead on touchdowns from OJ Arnold (13 rush) and Taylor Bradshaw (33 pass from Dexter Williams II). The defense crept back into the game with a series of stops and sacks that earned it points.

JC French connected with Josh Dallas for a 40-yard touchdown, but on the next drive, Justin Meyers' interception with six minutes left in the first half tied the game up at 21-all. The Eagles' defense made two stops late in the first half, making it 25-21 at halftime.

Josh Dallas scored another touchdown in the third quarter, this time on an 18-yard pass from French to inch the offense ahead, but an interception from TJ Smith late in the third quarter gave the defense a 33-28 lead. The defense tacked on a few more points to pull away for the nine-point win.

French led the way with 178 yards passing and two scores, while Williams II threw for 171 yards. Dallas led the way with three catches for 69 yards and two scores and DeAndre Buchannon caught three passes for 63 yards. Jaylon Barden had three grabs for 58 yards and Derwin Burgess Jr. had two grabs for 54 yards.

The Blue-White game marks the end of the 15-practice session for the Eagles as the continue preparation for the 2024 opener against Boise State on Aug. 31.

