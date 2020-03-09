Police report, 9/3/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Frank Boss, 55, Dyches Road — giving contraband to an inmate.

▲ Reginald Charles Rose, 38, State Street, Dalton — crossing guard lines with contraband.

▲ Dale Saylor, 53, Mazell Road, Claxton — violation of oath by public officer, giving contraband to an inmate.

▲ Gary Shawn Christopher Langley, 34, Lake Circle, Carrolton — crossing guard lines with contraband.

▲ Mark Alan Johnson, 32, Rochelle Avenue, Charleston, S.C. — theft by receiving property stolen in another state, theft by bringing stolen property into the state.

▲ Gregory Dylan Presson, 27, Lee Avenue, Brooklet — criminal trespass, simple battery/family violence, third-degree cruelty to children.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Marktavious Diontae Dasher, 27, John Dasher Road, Lyons — DUI/less safe, expired driver’s license.

▲ Justin Robert Mullins, 21, Lanier Drive — false imprisonment, criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Elijah Sanfranciscous Culver, 22, Courtney Way — three counts of trafficking in cocaine or illegal drugs, three counts of using communications facilities in committing felonies involving controlled substances, possession of a knife or firearm during commission of a felony.

▲ Jaylin Akeen Mercer, 18, Scotch Pine Avenue — trafficking in cocaine/illegal drugs, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a felony.

▲ Gregory Keith Russell, 24, Lanier Drive — interference with government property.

▲ Brian Jacob Sheppard, 22, Statesboro Place Circle — trafficking in cocaine or illegal drugs.

INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ VALLEY ROAD — Officers responded to a dispute and separated the people arguing.

▲ CHANDLER ROAD — Someone reported being threatened by an unknown person regarding a previous incident.

▲ SOUTH COLLEGE STREET — Two people involved in a simple battery complaint were given information about seeking warrants.

▲ OAKCREST DRIVE — A man said an unknown person trespassed onto his property.

▲ SOUTH MAIN STREET — A man said a former tenant stole $105 worth of household goods from his motel.

▲ STAMBUK LANE — Police responded to a call about a gun discharged inside an apartment. No injuries were reported.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ ENMARKET/INTERSTATE 16 — A man left an inoperable vehicle in the parking lot, stole alcoholic drinks and fled into the woods. Responding deputies and state troopers discovered the car was stolen from South Carolina and after looking for the suspect found him sitting beside a patrol car, intoxicated. He said he was on his way to Miami to see his father, but he was taken to jail instead.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued three traffic citations and six traffic warnings and assisted one motorist Tuesday.

▲ OLD REGISTER ROAD — Officers responded to a criminal trespass complaint.

▲ COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING — Someone reported a theft.

▲ FOREST DRIVE — Police responded to a report of battery.

▲ MATH/PHYISCS BUILDING — Someone reported harassing communications.

▲ RUSSELL UNION — Officers investigated a theft.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — two calls.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 20 calls.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — five calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — two calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — six calls.

▲ Metter Police Department — four calls.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — one call.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 38 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — two calls.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — one accident call, 20 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS — one accident call, five medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS — four medical calls.

➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang- ups — 42 calls.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement — one call.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — one call.

▲ Ogeechee Technical College — one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches — two calls.

— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon