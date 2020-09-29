Police report, 9/30/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Keyah Cherelle Durden, 22, Statesboro Place Circle – second-degree vehicular homicide, failure to yield right of way at a yield sign.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Joseph Michael Cutro, 31, Franklin Road – DUI (less safe/drugs), marijuana possession (less than 1 ounce), speeding.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff's Office

▲ No additional arrests reported from Monday.

INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ WEST JONES AVENUE — A burglary and criminal trespass incident was reported Saturday at the Lee’s Restaurant location. No forced entry was noted, but five doors, valued at $800, and one stained-glass window, valued at $500, were listed as stolen.

▲ SOUTH MAIN STREET — Management at Eagle Inn reported that a man had damaged a lock and entered a motel room, then fled the scene when approached.

▲ NOTTINGHAM TRAIL — A burglary was reported Saturday in which a Panasonic camcorder valued at $120, a Rockford subwoofer valued at $200, and some Crown Royal and Seagrams liquor, valued at $85, were listed as stolen. No forced entry was noted.

▲ STATESBORO PLACE CIRCLE — A burglary and criminal trespass incident was reported Saturday in which an Apple Watch, valued at $500, and Airpods, valued at $200, were listed as stolen and recovered. Police arrested a suspect and charged him with burglary and criminal trespass.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff's Office

▲ POWELL PLACE— Someone reported a lost or mislaid firearm.

▲ SOUTHBEND DRIVE — After a woman reported receiving text messages from another threatening to come to her home to fight her, a deputy read the threats and reported finding “the threats to fight were mutual by both parties.” Deputy advised resident to block the other woman on her phone and not communicate with her but to call 911 if she came there.

▲ KENNEDY BRIDGE ROAD — After someone called to report that a white vehicle had been sitting on the side of the road for a few days, a deputy observed that a driver-side window had been broken out. The vehicle was towed away and listed with the Georgia Crime Information Center as abandoned.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Any Monday and Tuesday reports will be published Thursday.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — one call Friday, two calls Monday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff's Office — 26 calls Friday, 23 calls Saturday, 14 calls Sunday, 16 calls Monday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff's Office — nine calls Friday, six calls Saturday, two calls Sunday, six calls Monday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — one call Friday, four calls Saturday, one call Sunday, three calls Monday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff's Office — four calls Friday, five calls Saturday, five calls Sunday, three calls Monday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — eight calls Friday, seven calls Saturday, five calls Sunday, six calls Monday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — one call Friday, two calls Saturday, three calls Sunday, one call Monday.

▲ Metter Police Department — three calls Friday, one call Sunday, two calls Monday.

▲ Portal Police Department — two calls Saturday, one call Monday.

▲ Statesboro Police — 35 calls Friday, 33 calls Saturday, 27 calls Sunday, 31 calls Monday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — one call Friday, three calls Monday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — seven calls Friday, four calls Saturday, three calls Monday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — two calls Friday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue — one call Sunday, one call Monday.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — one accident call, two coroner calls, two first-responder calls and 26 medical calls Friday; 28 medical calls Saturday; one accident call and 15 medical calls Sunday; one accident call; two first-responder calls, 33 medical calls and one rescue call Monday.

▲ Candler County EMS — two accident calls and five medical calls Friday; three medical calls Saturday; eight medical calls Sunday; five medical calls Monday.

▲ Evans County EMS — 10 medical calls Friday; one accident call and six medical calls Saturday; one accident call and five medical calls Sunday; four medical calls Monday.

➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 48 calls Friday, 45 calls Saturday, 24 calls Sunday, 41 calls Monday.

▲ Air Evac — one call Friday, one call Saturday, two calls Sunday, two calls Monday.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement — one call Friday, one call Saturday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — one call Friday, one call Saturday, one call Monday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — two calls Saturday, one call Monday.

▲ Chatham County 911 — one call Friday, one call Monday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — two calls Friday, one call Saturday.

▲ Screven County 911 — one call Friday.

▲ Toombs County 911 — one call Saturday.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches — three calls Friday, three calls Saturday.

▲ AT&T — one call Sunday.

▲ Georgia Crisis Line — one call Monday.

— compiled by Al Hackle