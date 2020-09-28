Police report, 9/29/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Daryl Alterik Adams, 23, Naples Drive, Augusta — speeding, suspended license, fleeing/attempt to elude, obstruction, possession of schedule II controlled substance, reckless driving.

▲ Walter Theodore Williams, 35, North James Street, Jesup — second-degree burglary, theft by taking firearm, felony bench warrant.

▲ Colby Nathaniel Purvis, 21, Stambuk Lane — wanted person (Lumpkin County).

▲ Jeremiah Christian Brown, 18, Highway 46 — fleeing/attempt to elude, speeding, stop sign violation, failure to signal turn, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, failure to obey traffic control device, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession/use of drug-related objects, seat belt violation.

▲ Joseph Alan Bragg 29, Salem Valley Road, Ringgold — theft by shoplifting, possession of methamphetamine, possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of schedule IV controlled substance.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Jaden Kesean Moreland, 20, Rucker Lane — first-degree burglary, criminal trespass/damage to property.

▲ Robert Delton Puckett, 38, Westbrooke Drive — obstruction.

▲ Marshall Lewis Oliver, 18, Reba Drive, Swainsboro — DUI.

▲ Colin Michael Ward, 39, Street, Atlanta — disorderly conduct, public intoxication.

▲ Kiara Antimya-Sharnice London, 20, Lanier Drive — aggravated assault/family violence.

▲ Jason Robert Chester, 35, Misty Lane — DUI, suspended license, failure to maintain





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Juan Boutista Ramirez, 23, G.W. Oliver Road — DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Thomas Aquinas Tuft, 32, Beagle Street, Guyton — DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Richard Ira Brannen, 33, Highway 23 North, Metter — DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane, suspended registration, open container, operating unsafe equipment.

▲ Jennifer Alexander Burkhalter, 42, Beasley Road — DUI/less safe/drugs.

▲ Jordan Matthew Hall, 22, Highlands Crossing Boulevard — DUI/less safe, open container, reckless driving.

▲ Mary Elizabeth Lastinger, 52, Institute Street — possession of methamphetamine, possession of schedule II controlled substances, failure to maintain lane, DUI/less safe/drugs, seat belt violation.

▲ Valentin Garcia Mendoza, 24, Palomares Trailer Park — driving without a valid license, DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane, seat belt violation.

▲ Melissa Mincey, 51, Wildwood Circle — impeding the flow of traffic, failure to maintain lane, DUI/less safe, open container, tire violation.

▲ Trey Devon Solomon, 22, City Circle Drive, Baxley — speeding, failure to maintain lane, possession/use of drug-related objects, DUI/less safe/drugs, failure to change license address after moving.

▲ Connor Patrick Jennings, 19, Lee Lane Drive, Augusta — DUI, speeding, no license on person, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Alana Kate Garvin, 22, Woodland Drive — DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane, speeding.





INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ FAIR ROAD — Officers responded to a verbal dispute.

▲ SOUTH MAIN STREET — Officers responded to a criminal trespass complaint.

▲ LANIER DRIVE — Police responded to a fight and spoke with a heavily intoxicated man who spoke very little English.

Officers also responded to a noise complaint.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ LEEFIELD STATION ROAD — A man said someone removed his business signs. They were found in another, public location.

▲ PATRIOT INN — A woman reported the theft of a credit card.

▲ AKINS POND ROAD — A man arrested for shoplifting also had an outstanding warrant.

▲ HIGHWAY 301 NORTH — A gun was reported stolen from a vehicle.

▲ HIGHWAY 46 — Deputies responded to a theft report.

▲ HARVILLE ROAD — Someone reported several things stolen from a vehicle.

▲ ENGLISH OAKS — Deputies responded to a domestic dispute.

▲ RESERVE LANE — Someone reported an entering auto incident. Loose change was stolen from a cup holder.

Another resident also reported an entering auto case.

▲ PECAN GROVE ROAD — A man said a generator was taken in a burglary.

▲ BANKS CREEK PRIMITIVE BAPTIST CHURCH — Someone burglarized the church and stole speakers and an amplifier.

▲ ELDORA ROAD — A man reported his work truck stolen.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Friday through Sunday, officers issued no traffic citations and six traffic warnings and assisted five motorists.

▲ C LOT — Officers responded to a fight.

▲ SOUTHERN PINES — Three people separately reported an entering auto incident. Also, in two separate cases, someone reported a suspicious person.

▲ FREEDOMS LANDING — On two separate occasions, someone reported a suspicious person.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

