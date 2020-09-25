Police report, 9/26/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff's Office



▲ Wayne Stephen Mallard, 53, Metts Road – battery/family violence.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ David Ray Bozeman, 34, Broad Street – theft by taking, criminal damage to property.



▲ Jacob Brionnes, 28. Wildwood Circle – possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; possession/use of drug related objects; giving false information.

▲ Ryan Robinson, 31, Blue Ridge Drive – possession of cocaine; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; obstruction; felony probation violation.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Cameron Rhys Howell, 18, Cooper’s Pond Road, Lawrenceville – DUI/less safe/drugs; possession/use of drug related objects; failure to signal turn; speeding; following too closely.

INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ FAIR ROAD – Police arrested a man on battery charges after a physical family fight.

▲ JOHNSON STREET – Officers responded to a complaint regarding a juvenile.

▲ WEST JONES AVENUE – A woman said someone pushed her and grabbed her arm.

▲ HIGHWAY 67 – A woman reported someone damaged her car window.

▲ SOUTH COLLEGE STREET – A woman said two people struck her several times, causing injuries. She was given information on seeking warrants.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER – A person was cited for shoplifting milk, bread, fruit, juice, cereal and other foods; party cups, deodorant, and Command hooks.

▲ EAGLE INN – A man fled after being confronted by the motel manager, who came after him for breaking into a room, causing damage.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ DODD CIRCLE – Someone reported financial transaction card fraud.

▲ METTS ROAD – Deputies responded to the hospital where a female showed superficial injury allegedly sustained in a domestic dispute. A man was charged with battery.

▲ THOMAS VILLAGE – A man rented a home from one woman, then discovered another woman claimed ownership of the mobile home and said he had to move. He also reported a heating and air unit missing.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued one traffic citation and 10 traffic warnings and assisted one motorist Thursday.

▲ EAGLE VILLAGE – Someone reported a suspicious person.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 19 calls.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – seven calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – one call.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – seven calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – three calls.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department – three calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – four calls.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 18 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – four calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – five calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department – one call.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang- ups – 41 calls.

▲ Bryan County 911 – two calls.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement – one call.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – two calls.

▲ Screven County 911 – one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – three calls.

▲ Chatham County 911 – one call.

▲ Toombs County 911 – one call.

▲ 511 – one call.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center – one call.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS – 22 medical calls.

▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS – seven medical calls.

▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS – three medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon