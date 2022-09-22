Police report, 9/23/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

INCIDENTS

HIGHWAY 80 WEST – Complainant said he received a call from an offender who claimed to be with his banking institution who advised him there were fraudulent charges on his account. The complainant was asked to confirm his personal information, which he did. Complainant later learned the offender had withdrawn $150 from his account. He notified his bank, which closed his account and reimbursed his funds.

W.H. MORRIS ROAD – Complainant said his brother was left a 15 horsepower Evinrude boat motor from a deceased family member about 18 months ago. He said he told his brother of a man in Bulloch County who could get the motor working for him. Complainant allowed the man to pick up the motor for him and repair it. The man, however, was soon incarcerated on an unrelated matter and since he has been released, he has not responded in any manner asking for the return of the engine. The case remains under investigation.

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls Sept. 15-22)

Portal – 14 medical response calls; one fire alarm; one structure fire; one medical call; three miscellaneous fire calls.

Register – One miscellaneous fire call; four medical response calls; one structure fire; two fire alarm calls.

Nevils – Four medical response calls; one fire alarm; one structure fire.

Bay – Four medical response calls; one rescue call.

Stilson –Five medical response calls; two accident with injuries calls; one fire alarm call; one rescue call; one medical call.

Brooklet – One vehicle fire; 20 medical response calls; one accident call; two accidents with injuries call; one miscellaneous fire call; one rescue call; three fire alarm calls.

Leefield – Four medical response calls.

Clito – Three medical response calls; one miscellaneous fire call.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 26 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Five calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Four calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 44 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Six calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – 24 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – One first responder call and 10 medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – One first responder call and four medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 32 calls Wednesday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Department of Transportation – One call Wednesday.

Clayton County 911 – One call Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy