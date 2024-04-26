Calendar0427 2024

Today ä COMMUNITY LUNCH & Learn Event will be held Saturday, 11 a.m.–1 p.m., in the Jones-Love Cultural Center at Luetta Moore Park, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. There will be a keynote and panel discussion on the health conditions impacting Bulloch County, including diabetes, hypertension and heart disease. The event is free and lunch will be provided. Sponsored by the Bulloch County NAACP Health Equity Committee. For more information or to register contact the Bulloch County NAACP or Dr. Tilicia Mayo-Gamble, Health Equity chair at tmayogamble@georgiasouthern.edu.