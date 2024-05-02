By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
J.D. Kaiser: From walk-on to stand-out
GS Baseball
Georgia Southern's J.D. Kaiser (9) celebrates one of his eight home runs on the 2024 season with plenty of appreciative teammates at J.I. Clements Stadium. - photo by Georgia Southern AMR
J.D. Kaiser went from thinking his baseball playing days were over after high school to leading Georgia Southern in home runs and RBIs in addition to being named Sun Belt player of the week.