Police report, 9/23/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS





➤Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Travis Small, 53, Highway 24 – felony probation violation.

▲ Cole Daniel Houghteling, 18. Green Willow Drive, St. Mary’s – underage possession of alcohol, public intoxication, disorderly conduct.

▲ Lonshone Terrell Jones, 25, Pike Road – theft by taking, criminal trespass, obstruction.

▲ Jamelle Maurice Aikens, 33, Arkwright Lane, Savannah – felony probation violation.





➤Statesboro Police Department

▲ Mariyah Lynn Brooks, 19.Statesboro Place Circle – obstruction.

▲ Jauan Hasan Butler, 28, Taylor Street, Augusta – reckless conduct, obstruction, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender.

▲ Timothy Lavon Coleman, 25, Chandler Road – obstruction; hit and run; giving false information; bench warrant; probation violation.

▲ Tayveion Deshawn Corbett, 18, Katherine Drive, Vidalia – possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.

▲ Joshua Wendell Gilchrist, 22, East 7th Street, Vidalia – possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of a firearm, during commission of a crime; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

▲ Jacob Kyle Head, 21, Black Creek Church Road, Brooklet – DUI/less safe, speeding.

▲ Sean Wilbert Oakes, 26, Zettterower Road – DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Donovan Maurice Owes, 33, North College Street – theft by shoplifting, obstruction.

▲ Tyquan Tyhee Toby, 19, Lanier Drive – possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.

▲ Mister William Young, 38, Georgia Avenue – public intoxication, obstruction.

▲ Christina Margaret Cairney, 32, Highway 301 North – criminal trespass, obstruction.

▲ Jonathan Gregory Volskay, 21, Highway 341, Hortense – battery.

➤Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Allison Shay Fisher, 18, Plantation Road, Pooler – DUI/less safe, speeding.

▲ William Curtis Lowery, 21, Coaches Way – DUI/less safe; speeding; failure to maintain lane; no working brake or tail lights.

INCIDENTS

➤Statesboro Police Department

▲ LANIER DRIVE – While responding to noise complaints, police arrested two women and a man on obstruction charges.

In a separate call a resident reported a skirt, two iPad Pros, alcohol and $50 stolen.

▲ ORANGE STREET – Someone reported criminal trespass when another came onto the property regarding a relationship issue.

▲ THOMAS STREET – Officers responded to a verbal dispute.

▲ GENTILLY ROAD – The Department of Juvenile Justice was notified when a juvenile boy punched a hole in a wall.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER – An offender was cited for shoplifting $190 worth of clothes.

Another case listed a person filing a lost or stolen report for a purse, two caps and a package of maxi pads.

➤Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ GLEN OAKS DRIVE – A woman and her juvenile daughter argued over a cell phone. The altercation also involved reported mental illness and other family issues.

▲ NEVILS-DAISY ROAD – Deputies responded to a burglary where someone entered and damaged two buildings, scattering contents of a box and drawer.

▲ HOLLOW OAK COURT – A man who was asked to leave a woman’s home argued and pushed her down. After speaking with witnesses, deputies arrested the man.

▲ HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH- A business owner doing an audit noticed inaccuracies and suspected an employee of theft. Stolen items were found at the employee’s ex-boyfriend’s property.

▲ BULLOCH ACADEMY – A man was seen via cameras checking door handles, taking an item and rifling through unsecured property. He wore a mask and socks over his hands.

▲ JIMMY BRITT DODGE – A couple gave the dealership a check for $78,699 and drove home in a vehicle. Weeks later the check was found to be invalid for insufficient funds, and in spite of promises, the couple has not shown up to settle the matter.

▲ MUD ROAD – Someone reported a firearm stolen in a burglary.

➤Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued one traffic citation and one traffic warning and assisted two motorists Monday.

▲ CENTENNIAL PLACE – A student was judicially referred to university authorities for discipline over an alcohol violation.

▲ HENDERSON LIBRARY – Police responded to a suspicious persons and public indecency call.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – one call.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 12 calls.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – one call.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – three calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – three calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – six calls.

▲ Portal Police Department – two calls.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 26 calls.

➤Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – seven calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – two calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department – one call.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue – one call.

➤Other Agencies

▲ Air Evac – three calls.

▲ Bryan County 911 – one call.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – five calls.

➤Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – four accident calls, four rescue calls, two fire calls, 12 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – 12 medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – six medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon