Police report, 9/22/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff's Office

▲ Roy Antonio Cooper, 48, Corn Road, Girard — headlights violation, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, suspended license, DUI/less safe, fleeing/attempt to elude.

▲ Pamela Godbee, 45, Highway 24 — exploitation of the elderly, theft by deception.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Elijah Bennett, 24, West 49th Street, Savannah — robbery by sudden snatch, criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Tyler Murphy Carden, 24, Main Street, Warrenton — public intoxication, second-degree criminal damage to property.

▲ Davis Stanley Coss, 21, Blue Heron Lane, Evans — DUI, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Fallon Vivian Floyd, 34, Pepperidge Lane, Port Richey, Fla. — DUI/less safe.

▲ Kyla Destiny Jones, 25, Lanier Drive — obstruction.

▲ Marshall Dylan Smith, 29, Grady Saunders Road, Portal — DUI/less safe, possession of methamphetamine, possession/use of drug-related objects.

▲ Aaron James Tremble, 35, Effingham Highway, Sylvania — terroristic threats and acts.

▲ Frederick Roderick Wadley, 35, Tranquil Bridge Lane — simple battery/family violence.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Taylor Michelle Brown, 22, Persimmon Path — speeding, DUI/less safe.

▲ Chester Arthur Daniel, 19, Skyview Lane, Sandersville — DUI/less safe, driving without a license, open container.

▲ Timothy Keith Hartley, 51, Old Louisville Road, Guyton — DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Justin Daniel Holland, 28, Aegen Avenue, Savannah — DUI/less safe.

▲ George Elias Kouvelas, 18, Eagle Crest Drive, Acworth — DUI/less safe, headlights violation.

▲ Hunter Joseph McGowan, 21, Sheffield Court, Hephzibah — DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane, holding a wireless device while driving.

▲ Wiley Remon Oglesby, 32, Crosswinds Drive — DUI/less safe/drugs.

▲ Shane Castillo Reese, 30, Lanier Drive — speeding, DUI/less safe.

▲ Dajai Macaleb Thomas, 18 College Street, Savannah — DUI/less safe; purchase, sale, manufacturing or distribution of marijuana; open container; brake light or signal violation.

INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ SOUTH ZETTEROWER AVENUE — In two separate cases, someone reported criminal damage to property.

▲ CLAIRBORNE AVENUE — Officers responded to a complaint of loitering and prowling.

▲ PARKER'S ENZONE — A man caught shoplifting $64 worth of consumable goods fled when police questioned him, but they caught him and took him to jail.

▲ WALMART SUPERCENTER — Police cited a person who concealed and tried to leave without paying for $334 worth of items.

In another call, a person was cited for shoplifting $195 worth of various items.

▲ BUCKHAVEN WAY — A MacBook, wallet, camera, tote bag and contents were stolen from a vehicle.

▲ WEST BRANNEN STREET — A naked man, who said he had been drinking with friends, told police he had no idea how he ended up in the roadway. He was cited and taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

▲ GEORGIA AVENUE — A woman told police an unknown male damaged her vehicle.

▲ SOUTH CITY LOUNGE — An officer responding to a report of a man with a gun found the gun on a bar and the offender in handcuffs. The offender had tried to pull the gun during a verbal dispute. It was unclear who handcuffed him.

▲ LANIER DRIVE — A woman said her neighbor banged on her door and tried to enter without permission.

In a separate call, a woman said she was struck during an argument by another person.

In yet another call, a woman said someone harasses her via social media even after she blocked him.

▲ LINDBERG STREET — A child was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries after a fight with her sister.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff's Office

▲ OLD REGISTER ROAD — Someone reported the theft of a catalytic converter and other parts from vehicles.

▲ KENDRICKS ROAD — A woman suspected her granddaughter of stealing jewelry, but the granddaughter denied doing so.

▲ TWO CHOP ROAD — A man reported the theft of a tractor battery and a roller net.

▲ BROOKLET SOUTH DRIVE — Two women argued, then physically fought over family estate matters.

▲ RAINDROP DRIVE — A man said someone damaged his vehicle and he suspects an ex girlfriend.

▲ PIKE ROAD — A deputy located an at-risk person who left his residence and was a participant in the Project Lifesaver program. The man was found in a field and returned safely.

▲ MILL CREEK ROAD — A woman said a man harassed her by phone and text, and even called her mother, using foul language and accusing her of embezzling money.

▲ HAMPSTEAD AVENUE — An accidental shooting sent a juvenile to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Friday, officers issued five traffic citations and 16 traffic warnings and assisted seven motorists (Statesboro and Armstrong campuses).

▲ Saturday, officers issued two traffic citations and 16 traffic warnings and assisted eight motorists (Statesboro and Armstrong campuses).

▲ Sunday, officers issued two traffic citations and 20 traffic warnings and assisted nine motorists (Statesboro and Armstrong campuses).

▲ WATSON PODS — A student was judiciously referred to university authorities over an alcohol violation.

▲ SOUTHERN COMFORT — Police investigated a criminal trespass case and interference with government property.

▲ SOUTHERN COURTYARD — Someone reported a criminal trespass.

Also, a student was judiciously referred to university authorities over an alcohol violation.

▲ EAGLE VILLAGE — Police responded to a sexual assault that was listed as "non-reporting."





BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — two calls Friday, three calls Saturday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff's Office — 19 calls Friday, 20 calls Saturday, 15 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff's Office — 10 calls Friday, six calls Saturday, eight calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — two calls Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff's Office — seven calls Friday, three calls Saturday, six calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — five calls Friday, four calls Saturday, six calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — one call Friday, one call Saturday.

▲ Metter Police Department — five calls Friday, three calls Saturday, three calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — two calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police — 25 calls Friday, 40 calls Saturday, 24 calls Sunday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — five calls Saturday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — four calls Friday, one call Saturday, three calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — one call Friday, four calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue — one call Friday, one call Sunday.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — 26 medical calls Friday; two accident calls, one fire call, three first-responder calls, one rescue call, 23 medical calls Saturday; one accident call, one coroner call, one fire call, one first-responder call, 24 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS — six medical calls Friday; one accident call and seven medical calls Saturday; two coroner calls, one first-responder call, 10 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS — five medical calls Friday, five medical calls Saturday, four medical calls Sunday.

➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 34 calls Friday, 42 calls Saturday, 30 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Evac — two calls Friday, one calls Saturday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — four calls Saturday.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute — one call Saturday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — three calls Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — two calls Friday.

▲ Jenkins County 911 — one call Sunday.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches — one call Saturday, three calls Sunday.

▲ Elbert County 911 — one call Sunday.

▲ Cobb County 911 — one call Sunday.

▲ City of Statesboro Gas Department — one call Sunday.

▲ Georgia Crisis Line — one call Sunday.





— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon