Police report, 9/2/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Michael Jerome Neally, 28, Statesboro Place Circle — two counts of giving drugs or liquor to inmates, two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony, possession of a schedule I controlled substance.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Andrew Scott Daughtry, 52, Zebedee Road, Sylvania — DUI/less safe, impeding traffic flow by driving side by side.

▲ Khyman Levi Winkler, 28, West Upper Drive — purchase, sale, distribution or manufacturing marijuana; two counts of possession/use of drug-related objects; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of felonies; stop sign violation.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ William Andrew Mackiewicz, 19, Woodshole Circle — DUI/less safe/drugs, open container, underage possession of alcohol.





INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ EAST MAIN STREET — Officers responded to a domestic dispute.

▲ FOXLAKE DRIVE — A man said a woman brought him to a residence against his will and struck him in the head and face.

▲ CARMEL DRIVE — A man said the mother of his child harassed him, but she said she only contacted him regarding the child.

▲ JOHNSON LANE — Someone reported a simple battery incident and was given information on seeking warrants.

▲ ARCH WAY — A man said a mattress flew off a trailer and damaged his car.

▲ LANIER DRIVE — A person reported being threatened during a dispute.

▲ EAST JONES AVENUE — A woman said a man will not stop trying to contact her.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ HARVEY WILSON ROAD — A man told deputies his cousin threatened to beat him and his children and punch him in the nose during an argument about the cousin putting clothes in the complainant’s shop without permission. The trouble with his cousin is an ongoing thing, he told deputies.

▲ HIGHWAY 80 WEST — A passenger in a car slammed the car into park while it was traveling down the road. He then ordered two other men out of the car, climbed into the driver’s seat and drove off, leaving them on the side of the road. The offender then fled from deputies who tried to stop him. When he finally stopped, he struggled with deputies and assisting Statesboro police. He was placed in a restraint chair when he arrived at the jail and was booked on several charges.

▲ SWEETBRIAR TRAIL — A juvenile boy tried to light a cigarette with an electrical outlet, filling the house with smoke, called his mother a foul name, went outside with a knife and threw a brick against the home. He cut himself with the steak knife and told a deputy pain made him feel better. He said he was angry because the Department of Family and Children Services was scheduled to pick him up the next day. He was taken to a hospital.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations and four traffic warnings and assisted four motorists Monday.

▲ SOUTHERN PINES — Someone reported financial transaction card fraud.





BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — one call.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 10 calls.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — four calls.

▲ Claxton Police — two calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — seven calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol — three calls.

▲ Metter Police Department — two calls.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 27 calls.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — one call.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — two calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department — two calls.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue — two calls.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — one call.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — one accident call, one first-responder call, 21 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS — two accident calls, two medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS — one accident call, three medical calls





➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 38 calls.

▲ Air Evac — three calls.

▲ Bryan County 911 — one call.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement — one call.

▲ Jenkins County 911 — one call.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — one call.

▲ Screven County 911 — one call.

▲ Thomasville Police — one call.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center — one call.





—compiled by Holli Deal Saxon