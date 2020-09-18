Police report, 9/18/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Henry Ericson Brannen, 38, East Main Street — theft by taking motor vehicle.

▲ Larry Parnell London, 59, Williams Road, Millen — simple battery/family violence.

▲ Jarvis Andre Swint, 42, Old Lovett Road, Dublin — wanted person (Laurens County).

▲ Jasmine Monique Jinks, 20, Chandler Road — aggravated assault/family violence.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Joelyth Nicole Clark-Humpe, 26, West Montgomery Crossroad, Savannah — DUI, obstruction, fleeing/attempt to elude.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Kimberly Lynn Adkins, 29, Twin Forks Road, Nevils — possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession/use of drug-related objects, expired registration, child seat belt violation, suspended license, tag light violation.

INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ LANIER DRIVE — Police are investigating an armed robbery.

In a separate case, a person who had been kicked in the eye was given information on seeking warrants. Police noted visible injuries.

In yet another call, a woman said her ex-boyfriend left her threatening voicemail messages.

Officers also spoke with a woman who said a man harassed her by calls and texts.

▲ PARK PLACE APARTMENTS — Police responded to a civil dispute and advised the parties involved of magistrate court options.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER — A person was cited for concealing and shoplifting $239 worth of miscellaneous items.

▲ JOYCE STREET — Someone told police they had been slapped in the head. Police gave them information on seeking warrants.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ BROOK RUN DRIVE — Someone complained of harassing communications.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations but one traffic warning and assisted three motorists Wednesday.

▲ COLLEGE OF EDUCATION — Officers responded to reports of a suspicious person or activity.

▲ SOUTHERN COURTYARD — Someone reported theft by deception.

▲ FREEDOM’S LANDING — Officers assisted another agency with a runway juvenile.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 16 calls.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — six calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department — one call.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — two calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — eight calls.

▲ Metter Police Department — six calls.

▲ Portal Police Department — one call.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 33 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — two calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — one call.

▲ Metter Fire Department — two calls.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — three accident calls, two first-responder calls, 16 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS — one fire call, eight medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS — three medical calls.





➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang- ups — 29 calls.

▲ Bryan County 911 — two calls.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement — two calls.

▲ Effingham County 911 — one call.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — one call.

▲ Excelsior EMC — one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches — three calls.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center — one call.

▲ Heritage Inn — one call.

▲ Chatham County 911 — one call.

— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon