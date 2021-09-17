Police report, 9/17/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Christopher Joseph, 36, East Main St. – Two charges simple battery/family violence.

Alicia Marie Kyle, 33, Statesboro Place Circle – Criminal trespass damage to property.

Wayman Kelley Towson, 48, Lakeside Drive – Possession of methamphetamine.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

SWEET BRIAR TRAIL – Complainant said someone had trashed his work truck overnight as a senior prank with flour, syrup, cupcakes, eggs, clam chowder, toilet paper and various other things. He said he doesn’t know who is responsible but if his daughter found out at school he would let Sheriff’s Office know.

HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH – Upon arrival at a domestic dispute, the man involved said he did not have his driver’s license and refused to give his name. After multiple opportunities to give his name, the man only gave his nickname – “K3.” He was arrested for obstruction of law enforcement officers.

PARKVIEW APARTMENTS – Complainant said a woman who has a crush on her son comes by the apartment complex and blows her car horn and even takes photos of the apartment. Complainant said her son doesn’t live with her and she would like to serve the woman a criminal trespass.

ALLENWOOD DRIVE – Complainant said she had left the keys in her car and when she returned home from work the car was gone. She was told that her vehicle was recovered earlier and had been involved in an accident. The car was towed and she was given the location of the towing company.

OLD REGISTER WAY – Complainant said someone cut the catalytic converter out of a church’s 1996 Ford Super Wagon.

STILSON-LEEFIELD ROAD – Deputy noticed a vehicle that law enforcement had been looking for. Three subjects were arrested and charged with firearm and possession of methamphetamine offenses.

LANIER DRIVE – Complainant said she drove to a convenience store and while inside she heard several gunshots. When she went outside she saw a bullet hole in the driver side panel and her front windshield had been smashed with a blunt object. The clerk at the store said he heard the gunshots and saw someone run away. Five shell casings were found near the car. Investigation is waiting on video from the store.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office —20 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department — Two calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Seven calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern Police – Three calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department — Five calls Wednesday.

Portal Police – One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department — 23 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — Two calls Wednesday.

Evans County Fire Department — Two calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Three calls Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department — One call Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — Four accident calls, one coroner call, one first responder call and 33 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS — Eight medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS — Six medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 48 calls Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 — One call Wednesday.

Bulloch Animal Services — One call Wednesday.

Jenkins County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Georgia Power – One call Wednesday.

Screven County 911 – One call Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy