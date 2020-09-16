Police report, 9/16/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Sarah Anne Crews, 26, Fairfield Drive, Odom – trafficking in cocaine; possession of a knife or firearm during commission of a felony; possession/use of drug related objects.

▲ James Hamilton Kennedy, 37, College Street, Mt. Vernon – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; possession/use of drug related objects; failure to maintain lane; two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.

▲ Bessie M. Robinson, 72, Lee Street, Brooklet – simple battery.

▲ Tracey Kendrick Martin, 42, Old Savannah Highway, Claxton – possession of methamphetamine; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; possession/use of drug related objects; improper stopping in roadway.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Dillon Spencer Dyches, 30, Westside Road – giving false information; no turn lights or signal light suspended license; seven counts of theft by receiving stolen property.

▲ Tyler Malik Gordon, 22, East Jones Avenue – obstruction; reckless driving; fleeing/attempt ti elude; possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance; possession of methamphetamine; probation violation.

▲ Jonathan Arnold Pfleger, 18, North Main Street – obstruction

▲ Angel Jaime Spencer, 28, Lanier Drive – false imprisonment; battery/family violence; 2nd degree cruelty to children; obstruction.

▲ Jared Franklin Ward, 38, Kelly Street, Pooler – theft by taking motor vehicle.

▲ Donald Edward Guest, 25, Broad Street – aggravated stalking 1st degree felony burglary.

▲ Jessica Louise Moore, 32, Hwy. 23, Rincon – battery/family violence.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Marissa Joy Hoskins, 32, Hwy. 80 East – DUI/less safe/drugs; failure to maintain lane; expired registration; suspended license; no insurance.

▲ Samuel David Martines-Campos, 21, Chances Trailer Park – DUI/less safe.

▲ Kiel William Danko, 34, Bulloch Street – DUI/less safe, driving without a valid license, failure to maintain lane, np insurance, public intoxication.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Runako Sentwali Brown, 18, Lanier Drive – DUI/less safe/drugs, stop sign violation.

▲ Rodney Jamarr Cooper, 31, Oak Hill Drive – DUI, failure to maintain lane.

INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ BROAD STREET – A woman called police when someone entered her property without permission.

▲ NORTH AVENUE – A woman told police her child walked out of a day care facility and was unable to be found.

▲ CITI TRENDS – A person was cited for shoplifting two items valued at a total of $20.

▲ SOUTH MAIN STREET – Police arrested a person on battery charges after responding to a dispute.

▲ LANIER DRIVE – Police are investigating an armed robbery.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ MARIA SORRELL ROAD – Deputies issued a traffic stop that led to drug charges.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued one traffic citation and nine traffic warnings and assisted three motorists Monday

▲ I.T. BUILDING – Officers responded to a theft by conversion complaint.

▲ CENTENNIAL PLACE – Someone reported financial transaction card fraud. In a separate call, officers responded to a reported battery.

▲ J LOT – Someone reported an entering auto incident.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – two calls.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 13 calls.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – 13 calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – two calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – two calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol – one call.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police – two calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – five calls.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 26 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – two calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – one call.

▲ Metter Fire Department – one call.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang- ups – 32 calls.

▲ Bryan County 911 – one call.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement – one call.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – three calls.

▲ Chatham County 911 – one call.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – two accident calls, one coroner call, one rescue call, 21 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – three medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – one medical call.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon