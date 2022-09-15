Police report, 9/15/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ John Thomas Fince, 44, Walter McGlamery Road — Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Gary Dayle Joyner, 47, Lane Road — Simple battery/family violence, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Gary Thomas Moore, 43, Kennedy Pond Road — Battery/family violence, suspended registration, no insurance, terroristic threats, criminal trespass, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Hetal Patel, 48, South Main St., Swainsboro — Theft by conversion/felony.

▲ Samuel Scott Plotts, 30, Ben Grady Collins Road, Portal — Pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

▲ Ashley Nicole Scarborough, 39, Reynard Drive, Eden — Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, tag/registration requirements, tag/alteration or improperly transferred.

▲ Alonzo Lorenzo Stewart, 35, East Jones St. — Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of cocaine.

▲ Robert Nelson Stewart, 44, Wasteside Circle, Beaufort — Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Neena Rollene Tucker, 38, P.W. Clifton Road, Brooklet — Possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, tag registration requirements, possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Carlos Vasquez Gonzalez, 41, Bird Road — Simple battery/family violence.

▲ Eric Winfree, 49, Center Drive, Claxton — Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Taiyon Malik Barlow, 26, West St., Daytona Beach, Fla. — Battery/family violence first offense, affray, theft by taking/misdemeanor, criminal damage to property second degree.

▲ Jimmy Heath Browning, 51, Pebble Stone Trail — Harassing communications.

▲ Tamir Joseph Durham, 21, College St. — False imprisonment, aggravated assault, battery, theft by taking/felony, criminal damage to property second degree, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender.

▲ Anthony Luigi Stone, 31, Jones Mill Road — Criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Jared Charles Emanuel Ume, 20, Lanier Drive — Criminal trespass.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Ryan Curtis Redding, 25, Howard Drive, Bloomingdale — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Antwaan Pernal Smith, 35, Lanier Drive — DUI less safe alcohol, reckless driving, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, terroristic threats and acts, obstruction of law enforcement officers/felony, following too closely, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes.

▲ Ambernaijah Lafaye Taylor, 18, R.G. Starley Road, McIntyre — DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

▲ Franklin Delon Williams, 33, Peter King Road, Riceboro — DUI less safe drugs, improper U-turn, tag lights required.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Adam Benjamin Freas, 19, Chandler Road — underage possession of alcohol, misrepresent ID to obtain alcohol, public indecency/misdemeanor.

▲ Jamaryce Taquan Mincey, 21, Pamela Way — Criminal trespass, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Fanchan Ante’Keyaira Robinson, 29, Lanier Drive — DUI less safe drugs.





INCIDENTS

▲ ERVIN ROAD — Complainant said he had two trail cameras watching a property where he kept his dogs. He said when he went to the property to feed his dogs, a 2-year-old pit bull and the trail cameras were missing.

▲ THOMAS VILLAGE — Complainant called Sheriff’s Office about a simple battery incident. She was referred to Magistrate Court for further action.

▲ LAKESIDE DRIVE — Complainant said he was awakened along with his wife by their Ring camera showing an unknown individual on their property. In viewing the footage, there was someone at the door who fled from the scene. The area was searched and no suspect was found.

▲ TWO CHOP ROAD — A red SUV was clocked traveling at 100 mph in an area with a 55 mph limit. In speaking with the driver of the 2016 Land Rover Range Rover, he said he believed he was going 80-90 mph. He declined an accuracy check of the radar equipment. Driver was issued a citation for speeding.

▲ I-16 WEST at EXIT I-16 — In responding to a two-vehicle accident on the east bound exit ramp for I-16, one of the drivers said he was looking at his phone when the accident occurred. He was cited for holding a wireless communications device while driving.





BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Tuesday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 26 calls Monday; 15 calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Monday; three calls Tuesday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Five calls Monday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — One call Monday; seven calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol — Two calls Monday; four calls Tuesday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Seven calls Monday; one call Tuesday.

▲ Portals Police Department — One call Tuesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 39 calls Monday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Seven calls Monday; 14 calls Tuesday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — One call Monday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — Two calls Tuesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Five calls Monday; four calls Tuesday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls and 30 medical calls Monday; five accident calls, one coroner call and 33 medical calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Eight medical calls Monday; nine medical calls Tuesday.

▲ Evans County EMS — 11 medical calls Monday; eight medical calls Tuesday.





➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 34 calls Monday; 38 calls Tuesday.

▲ Air Transports — One call Tuesday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Monday; one call Tuesday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — One call Monday; one call Tuesday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — Five calls Monday; one call Tuesday.

▲ Excelsior EMC — One call Monday.

▲ Chatham County 911 — One call Tuesday.

▲ Other agencies — One call Monday; one call Tuesday.





— compiled by Jim Healy