Police Report - 4/25/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Joshua Kyle Hendrix, 40, Statesboro – Three counts probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Jonah Danie Stancil, 20, Decatur – Reckless driving, speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Diamond Satoi Ellis, 20, Statesboro – DUI less safe drugs, speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Micah William Hicks, 18, Franklin, Tenn. – DUI less safe alcohol, improper left ot right turn, purchasing, possession of alcohol under 21, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, minor possession/purchase of tobacco.
Fisher Edward Hill, 20, Brooklet – DUI under 21, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to dim headlights.
Jeremy Joseph Myers, 34, Statesboro – DUI less saf alcohol, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to maintain lane.
Bulloch County Animal Services
(April 13-19)
Rural county intake — Seven adult dogs and 11 puppies; six adult cats and six kittens.
City of Statesboro — Five adult dogs and three puppies; three adult cats.
Adopted — Two adult dogs and 11 puppies; four adult cats and one kitten.
Rescued — None.
Reclaimed — Two adult dogs.
Died at shelter — One adult cat.
Euthanized — Three adult dogs; one kitten.
Fees collected — $645.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 22 calls Thursday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Thursday.
Claxton Police Department – Three calls Thursday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Thursday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – Three calls Thursday.
Metter Police Department – Six calls Thursday.
Statesboro Police Department – 37 calls Thursday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 53 calls Thursday.
Claxton Fire Department – Three calls Thursday.
Evans County Fire Department – Three calls Thursday.
Metter Fire Department – Six calls Thursday.
Statesboro Fire Department –Three calls Thursday.
Georgia Forestry Candler – One call Thursday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – One fire call and 32 medical calls Thursday.
Candler County EMS – Seven medical calls Thursday.
Evans County EMS – One accident call, one fire call, one first responder call and seven medical calls Thursday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 32 calls Thursday.
Air Transports – Three calls Thursday.
Bryan County 911 – Four calls Thursday.
Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Thursday.
Excelsior EMC – One call Thursday.
Emanuel County 911 – One call Thursday.
Other agencies – 15 calls Thursday.
— compiled by Jim Healy