Police Report - 4/25/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Joshua Kyle Hendrix, 40, Statesboro – Three counts probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Jonah Danie Stancil, 20, Decatur – Reckless driving, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Diamond Satoi Ellis, 20, Statesboro – DUI less safe drugs, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Micah William Hicks, 18, Franklin, Tenn. – DUI less safe alcohol, improper left ot right turn, purchasing, possession of alcohol under 21, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, minor possession/purchase of tobacco.

Fisher Edward Hill, 20, Brooklet – DUI under 21, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to dim headlights.

Jeremy Joseph Myers, 34, Statesboro – DUI less saf alcohol, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to maintain lane.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(April 13-19)

Rural county intake — Seven adult dogs and 11 puppies; six adult cats and six kittens.

City of Statesboro — Five adult dogs and three puppies; three adult cats.

Adopted — Two adult dogs and 11 puppies; four adult cats and one kitten.

Rescued — None.

Reclaimed — Two adult dogs.

Died at shelter — One adult cat.

Euthanized — Three adult dogs; one kitten.

Fees collected — $645.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 22 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Thursday.

Claxton Police Department – Three calls Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Thursday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Three calls Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Six calls Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 37 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 53 calls Thursday.

Claxton Fire Department – Three calls Thursday.

Evans County Fire Department – Three calls Thursday.

Metter Fire Department – Six calls Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department –Three calls Thursday.

Georgia Forestry Candler – One call Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One fire call and 32 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – Seven medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – One accident call, one fire call, one first responder call and seven medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 32 calls Thursday.

Air Transports – Three calls Thursday.

Bryan County 911 – Four calls Thursday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Thursday.

Excelsior EMC – One call Thursday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Thursday.

Other agencies – 15 calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy