Police report, 9/15/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Rodney Barnes, 32, Clifford Nelms Road, Hazlehurst — trafficking in cocaine or other illegal drugs, giving false information, possession of a knife or firearm during commission of a felony, possession/use of drug-related objects.

▲ Arlene Elizabeth Carter, 45, Railroad Street, Brooklet — DUI/less safe, simple batter.

▲ Prince Jonathan Cox, 41, Van Buren Street — two counts of failure to register as a convicted sex offender.

▲ Kiwandi Deilo Freeman, 45, Eagle Eye Road, Gainesville, Ga. — obstruction, pedestrian must walk on sidewalk or shoulder (not in roadway).

▲ Scotty Wayne Jobe, 47, Ponderosa Road, Portal — aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a knife or firearm during commission of a crime, felony probation violation.

▲ Luther Aaron Lively, 30, Colfax West Road — criminal trespass, bench warrant, obstruction, simple battery/family violence.

▲ Jamie Warren Murray, 24, Graham Zoar Road, Baxley — trafficking in cocaine or other illegal drugs, possession of a knife or firearm during commission of a felony, possession/use of drug-related objects, obstruction.

▲ Christina Crosby Sneeler, 48, Redbird Lane, Hazlehurst — probation violation.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Oskar Joseph Cerpovicz, 18, Greenwood Avenue — first-degree felony burglary, loitering/prowling, possession of tools for commission of a crime, obstruction.

▲ Rashiaa Tyanna Dubinion, 25, Lanier Drive — aggravated assault.

▲ Javonna Shanae Hardy, 29, Peachtree Street — possession of schedule I or II controlled substance; sale, purchase, manufacturing or distribution of marijuana; possession/use of drug-related objects.

▲ Shawn Deonta Williams, 42, Peachtree Street — possession of schedule I or II controlled substance; sale, purchase, manufacturing or distribution of marijuana; possession/use of drug-related objects.





INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ GEORGIA AVENUE — A man said he saw an unknown person looking through his sliding glass door.

In a separate call, police responded to a domestic dispute.

▲ LANIER ROAD — A woman said a man struck her in the head and took her phone.

In a separate call, a man was arrested for false imprisonment during a dispute.

▲ MILL CREEK APARTMENTS — A woman said she was made to feel threatened by her partner.

▲ EDDIE RUSHING DRIVE — A man said another man threatened to shoot him.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER — A person was cited for shoplifting $66 worth of consumable goods.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ INTERSTATE 16 — Deputies arrested a man who was walking in the roadway and who was uncooperative.

▲ RIVERBEND ROAD — A woman asked deputies to serve her neighbor, a census taker, with criminal trespass for harassing her over a form she said she had already mailed.

▲ IVANHOE ROAD — A woman said a man harassed her on Facebook and repeatedly reported her profile.

▲ TRISTAN AMBER COURT — Deputies responded to a fight between two females.

▲ WAGON WHEEL COURT — Someone reported the theft of a package that had been delivered.

▲ BP STATION/INTERSTATE 16 — A man shoplifted a case of beer and a bag of chips.

▲ OLD REGISTER ROAD — A woman said someone stole her push lawnmower.

▲ WOMACK ROAD EAST — A woman sent $500 to a caller claiming she had won a Publisher’s Clearinghouse sweepstakes. The call was a scam.

▲ LANGSTON CHAPEL ROAD — A man whose truck was stuck in soft dirt told the landowner he was looking for a fishing spot, but he did not have a fishing pole with him. The landowner asked that the offender be served with a criminal trespass warning.

▲ OWL DRIVE — A woman reported an entering auto with items taken from a glove box.

▲ NEWTON ROAD — Investigators responded to a report of child molestation and sexual exploitation.

▲ HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH — Someone reported an entering auto case.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ From Friday through Monday, officers issued one traffic citation and seven traffic warnings and assisted seven motorists.

▲ CENTENNIAL PLACE — someone reported a theft.

On a separate call, officers investigated a drug complaint.

In a third call, someone reported a criminal trespass incident.

▲ EAGLE VILLAGE — Officers responded to a verbal dispute

▲ J LOT — Someone reported a theft.

▲ PAULSON STADIUM — Officers responded to a criminal trespass report.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — one call Friday, one call Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 13 calls Friday, nine calls Saturday, 19 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — five calls Friday, six calls Saturday, six calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — three calls Friday, five calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — two calls Friday, two calls Saturday, five calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol — three calls Friday, two calls Saturday, four calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — one call Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — five calls Friday, three calls Saturday, eight calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police — 36 calls Friday, 14 calls Saturday, 37 calls Sunday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — one call Friday, two calls Saturday, four calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — two calls Friday, two calls Saturday, five calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — one call Friday, two calls Sunday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 47 calls Friday, 14 calls Saturday, 35 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Evac — one call Friday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — one call Friday, one call Saturday.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement — one call Friday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — one calls Friday, four calls Saturday, three calls Sunday.

▲ Jenkins County 911 — one call Saturday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — three calls Friday.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches — two calls Friday.

▲ Chatham County 911 — one call Sunday.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center — one call Friday.

▲ Language Line — one call Friday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

BULLOCH COUNTY EMS

▲ Friday — three accident calls, one first-responder call, 22 medical calls.

▲ Saturday — one fire call, 10 medical calls.

▲ Sunday — two accident calls, one coroner call, two first-responder calls, 19 medical calls.





CANDLER COUNTY EMS

▲ Friday — 10 medical calls.

▲ Saturday — one medical call.

▲ Sunday — five medical calls.





EVANS COUNTY EMS

▲ Friday — four medical calls.

▲ Sunday — four medical calls.

— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon



