Police report, 9/14/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ James Cornelius Brinson, 38, Dink Station Road, Register — Burglary first degree/felony.

▲ Robert Thomas Shannon, 44, Lilla Meyers Road, Ellabell — Possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, possession of methamphetamine.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Bria Makayala Bass, 19, Bermuda Run — DUI under 21, failure to obey traffic control device.

▲ Adam David Davis, 46, Treasure Blvd., Brooklet — Terroristic threats and acts.

▲ Tamir Joseph, Durham, South College St. — Stalking, simple battery.

▲ Audiel Plascencia Munoz, 18, DUI under 21, expired registration, failure to maintain lane.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Alexander Malik Copeland, Crest Ridge Road, Stone Mountain — DUI under 21, driver to exercise due care.

▲ Graham Alexander Corless, 20, Christopher Court, Rincon — DUY less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

▲ Marvin Andre Deans, 23, Collier Road NW, Atlanta — DUI less safe alcohol, too fast for conditions, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

▲ Wayne Owen Durden, 57, Middleground Road — DUI less safe alcohol.

▲ Tevin Evander Edenfield, 27, South Wynn Road — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

▲ Kealonte Jezcreon Floyd, 24, South College St. — DUI less safe combination of 1-3, headlight requirements, no insurance, failure to dim headlights.

▲ Juwan DeAngelo Jones, 22, East Main St. — DUI less safe drugs, driving while license suspended or revoked.

▲ Phillip Miekel Little, 57, Harry Hagin Road, Pembroke — DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

▲ Cole Matthew Morgan, 19, Sand Hill Road, Guyton — DUI under 21, following too closely.

▲ Brett Daniel Paulson, 22, Bidville Road, Winslow, AZ — DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, speeding in excess of maximum limits, expired registration, expired driver’s license, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Francisco Moguel Silva, 41, Barn Mobile Hoe Estate — Hit and run resulting in serious injury or death, failure to report accident with injury/death/damage.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Demetria Nicole Sharpton, 20, Pheasant Drive, Vidalia — DUI less safe alcohol, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, laying drag, fail to use turn signal, reckless driving, obstruction of law enforcement officers.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Friday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 22 calls Friday; 16 calls Saturday; 21 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Six calls Friday; eight calls Saturday; nine calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Four calls Friday; one call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Friday; eight calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Three calls Friday; five calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — Three calls Friday; five calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Two calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — One call Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 30 calls Friday; 48 calls Saturday; 24 calls Sunday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Two calls Friday; five calls Saturday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — One call Saturday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — One call Saturday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — One call Friday; one call Saturday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Seven calls Friday; three calls Saturday; one call Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — One first-responder call and 34 medical calls Friday; three accident calls, three coroner calls, three first-responder calls and 19 medical calls Saturday; one accident call and 20 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Eight medical calls Friday; nine medical calls Saturday; four medical calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS — One accident call and 10 medical calls Friday; three medical calls Saturday; three medical calls Sunday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 47 calls Friday; 53 calls Saturday; 39 calls Sunday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Saturday and two calls Sunday

▲ Effingham County 911 — Three calls Sunday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Sunday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Saturday; one call Sunday

▲ Other counties or agencies — Six calls Friday; four calls Sunday.





— compiled by Jim Healy