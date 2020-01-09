Police report, 9/1/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Robert Levi Keene, 30, Buchan Road, Pembroke — DUI/refused test, headlights violation.

▲ Joshua F. Richardson, 31, Cypress Street, Valdosta — headlights violation, fleeing/attempt to elude, obstruction, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Willie Lloyd Conner, 49, Gerrell Road, Ellabell — felony theft by taking.

▲ David Wayne Hardin, 22, G.W. Oliver Road — DUI, no insurance, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Dyetier Avron Anthony Tabor, 19, North Foss Street — two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony, two counts of providing to or possession by an inmate/liquor or drugs.

▲ James Lydell Williams, 29, Ellis Road — parole violation.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Don Conelia Austin, 44, West Louisiana Street, Soperton — theft by taking, criminal trespass, DUI/less safe, DUI/child endangerment, driving without a valid license.

▲ Bryan Curtis Bowen, 33, Pine Bluff Drive — DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane, headlights violation.

▲ Trevian Lareese Edwards, 25, Highway 121, Collins — criminal trespass/family violence, obstruction.

▲ Martavious Youmans, 25, Hayden Lane — criminal trespass/damage to property, possession of illegal drugs, obstruction.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Aaron Deonte Williams, 24, Marvel Fawn Place, Riverview, Fla. —DUI, failure to maintain lane, seatbelt violation.

▲ Carter Jameson Boicourt, 18, Constitution Circle, Peachtree City — speeding, DUI/less safe.

▲ Robert Hakim Lewis, 20, Bansbury Place, Hephzibah — suspended registration, speeding, DUI/less safe.





INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ HIGHWAY 67 — A woman called police when she discovered a bullet had gone through her window after having heard a gunshot the night before.

▲ PARKER’S/BRAMPTON AVENUE — A man said another male threatened him.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER — A woman was cited for shoplifting $497 worth of assorted items.

In a separate incident, someone was cited for shoplifting $40 worth of clothes.

▲ PACKINGHOUSE ROAD — Police responded to a simple battery complaint.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ PORTAL MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL — Deputies responded to a fight between juveniles, but school authorities handled disciplinary action.

▲ CYPRESS LAKE DRIVE — Deputies responded to a domestic dispute.

▲ FRANKLIN ROAD — A woman reported charges she did not make on a bank card that she lost or was stolen.

▲ STUCKEY ROAD — A woman said the father of her child took the child out of state without permission or right to do so.

▲ MARIA SORRELL ROAD — Someone reported a chain to the entrance of the Bucks and Beards Hunting Club had been cut on two separate occasions.

▲ LAKEVIEW ROAD — A resident reported a scam call by someone claiming to be with the Social Security Administration.

▲ HIGHWAY 80 WEST — Someone reported a burglary.

▲ HODGES YAWN LANE — A white Chevrolet Uplander van was reported stolen.

▲ EMIT DEAL ROAD — Someone reported theft of a four-wheeler.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ From Friday through Monday, officers issued two traffic citations and six traffic warnings and assisted three motorists.

▲ G LOT — Officers investigated a suspicious person and a report of marijuana possession.

▲ BISHOP FIELDHOUSE — Someone reported property damage.

▲ FREEDOM’S LANDING — Officers responded to a drug complaint, an alcohol violation and an unwanted person complaint.

▲ SOUTHERN PINES — Someone filed an alcohol violation complaint.

▲ EAGLE VILLAGE — Officers investigated a suspicious person/activity.





BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — two calls Friday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 21 calls Thursday, 22 calls Friday, 26 calls Saturday, 22 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — two calls Thursday, six calls Friday, six calls Saturday, six calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — four calls Thursday, two calls Friday, three calls Saturday, three calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — four calls Thursday, two calls Friday, six calls Saturday, six calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol — three calls Thursday, seven calls Friday, six calls Saturday, four calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — one call Thursday, one call Friday, one call Saturday.

▲ Metter Police Department — seven calls Thursday, two calls Friday, two calls Saturday, four calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — two calls Friday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 26 calls Thursday, 32 calls Friday, 42 calls Saturday, 34 calls Sunday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — three calls Thursday, three calls Friday, two calls Saturday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — three calls Thursday, four calls Friday, three calls Saturday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — one call Thursday, two calls Friday, two calls Saturday.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue — one call Saturday, two calls Sunday.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — 25 medical calls Thursday; one accident call, two first-responder calls, 38 medical calls Friday; one accident call, one rescue call, one first-responder call, 37 medical calls Saturday; one accident call, two first-responder calls, one fire call, 36 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS — 10 medical calls Thursday; one accident call, six medical calls Friday; three medical calls Saturday; one accident call, four medical calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS — two coroner calls, one first-responder call, five medical calls Thursday; seven medical calls Friday; six medical calls Saturday; one accident call, three medical calls Sunday.





➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang- ups — 32 calls Thursday, 44 calls Friday, 52 calls Saturday, 37 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Evac — two calls Friday, one call Sunday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — one call Thursday, two calls Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement — one call Friday, one call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute — one call Thursday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — three calls Friday, three calls Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — one call Thursday, one call Friday.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches — six calls Thursday, five calls Friday.

▲ Chatham County 911 — one call Friday.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center — one call Thursday, one call Friday.

▲ Verizon — one call Saturday.





—compiled by Holli Deal Saxon