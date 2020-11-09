Police report, 9/11/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.



ARRESTS/CITATIONS





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Courtney Mario Alston, 50, Lanier Drive – purchase, sale, manufacturing or distribution of marijuana; possession/use of drug related objects.

▲ Antonio Redell Hill, 39, Church Street – battery/family violence.

▲ Destinee Noel Powell, 25, Pineridge Drive, Ellabell – harassing communications

▲ Rebekah Ann Schaffhauser, 28, Hwy. 80, Portal – criminal trespass/family violence.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Malik Olufemi Mubarak, 25, Prince Way – hit and run, DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Timothy Breyer Tyndall, 20, Cordon Road, Abbeville – DUI/less safe, open container, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Runako Sentwali Brown, 18, Lanier Drive – DUI/less safe/drugs, stop sign violation.

INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ SAVANNAH AVENUE/GENTILLY ROAD – A man someone reported as suspicious was transported by police to Lafayette Street. Reports indicated no crime or charges were made.

▲ WILDWOOD CIRCLE – A woman told police her significant other stole her keys.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ CODY LANE – A woman filed a report of financial transaction card fraud after finding suspicious charges to her account.

▲ ANDERSON PARRISH ROAD – A woman said someone “spoofed” her phone number and was using it to make calls in Reidsville to scam people out of money.

▲ OLD RIVER ROAD SOUTH – Deputies responded to a report of felony theft.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued six traffic citations and four traffic warnings and assisted four motorists Wednesday.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – four calls.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 18 calls.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – two calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – two calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – three calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol – three calls.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 29 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – four calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – two calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang- ups – 37 calls.

▲ Bryan County 911 – one call.

▲ Effingham County 911 – one call.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – one call.

▲ Jenkins County 911 – one call.

▲ Screven County 911 – one call.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – one call.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – three accident calls, four coroner calls, one fire call, one first responder call, 17 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – eight medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – four medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon